The Lagos State Government has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government to kickstart exploratory work on the 68-kilometer Green Line rail project.

The rail line will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, traversing key areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ajah.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, during a Citizen/Media Stakeholders Forum organized by the Ministry on Monday.

He disclosed that the agreement was signed with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), as detailed in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government.

“The Lagos State Government has said it has signed an MoU with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to kickstart exploratory work on the development of the Green Line project,” the statement read in part.

The Green Line rail project is expected to enhance connectivity and support economic activities along one of Africa’s fastest-growing industrial corridors, contributing significantly to the state’s infrastructure and development.

What you should know

The 68-kilometre Green Line, planned to connect the Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina, is a pivotal element of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan. This comprehensive initiative aims to establish a metro rail system with six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion across Lagos.

Significant progress has already been made on two of the proposed LRT lines, with passenger operations already active on the first phases of the Blue Line and the Red Line. The first phase of the Blue Line, spanning 13 kilometers from Marina to Mile 2, commenced operations in September 2023.

Similarly, the initial phase of the Red Line, covering 27 kilometers of its planned 37-kilometer route from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, began operations in 2024. This phase of the Red Line includes eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Construction is actively ongoing on the second phases of both the Blue and Red Lines, highlighting Lagos State’s commitment to expanding its rail infrastructure and meeting the transportation needs of its growing population.

A Nairametrics review of the 2025 Federal Government’s Final Budget Proposal revealed that the Federal Government allocated N146.14 billion as counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail Project.

According to the budget document, the funding will be transferred to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which will manage the counterpart funding on behalf of the Ministry of Transport for the project’s development.

This allocation is part of the proposed N49.74 trillion budget for the 2025 fiscal year and falls under the Ministry of Transport’s budgetary provisions.

In September 2024, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government formalized an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the Green Line’s development.

Under this agreement, MOFI and CHEC will oversee the design, financing, and operation of the project, which is seen as a transformative step toward modernizing Lagos’ public transportation system and boosting economic activity in the region.