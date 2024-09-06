The Lagos State Government has formalized an agreement with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the development of the state’s third metro rail project, the 68km Green Line.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, currently attending the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the state on Thursday.

The Green Line, which will stretch from the Lekki Free Zone to the Marina, will integrate with the Blue Line at the Marina, enhancing Lagos’ transportation network.

“Lagos, yet another Metro line? Absolutely! The Green Line Metro is here.

“Today, we signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to bring this ambitious project to life.

“The Green Line is a 68km rail line designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, connecting with the Blue Line at Marina,” the statement read in part

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Green Line will connect vital areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ajah, initially projected to carry 500,000 passengers daily, with capacity expected to exceed one million as demand increases.

More insights

The Governor further explained that the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will oversee the design, financing, and operation of the Green Line, aiming to revolutionize public transportation in Lagos.

The Green Line will complement the existing metro infrastructure, including the Blue Line, which has been operational for a year on the Mile 2 to Marina route, and the Red Line, which is preparing for full passenger service later this year.

According to Sanwo-Olu, these metro lines are key components of Lagos’ Strategic Transport Master Plan, designed to build a faster, more efficient, and interconnected city.

What you should know

The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan centres on a robust metro rail system, featuring six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines as key components.

The Blue Line, a 27km rail line, is part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Its first phase, covering 13km from Lagos Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations in September, transporting around 2 million passengers since then.

The Red Line, a 37km rail project, connects Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos. The first phase, spanning 27km, includes eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Once fully operational, the Red Line is projected to run 20 trips and carry 500,000 passengers daily.

Other proposed lines include the 68km Green Line (Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina), the 85.7km Purple Line (Redemption Camp to Ojo), the 48km Orange Line (Ikeja CBD to Agbowa), and the Yellow Line.

These rail lines are designed to offer modern, sustainable, and efficient transit solutions across Lagos.