The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has announced that the state’s malaria prevalence has dropped to 1.3%, placing Lagos on the path to malaria pre-elimination, a milestone benchmark set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking on Friday during an awareness walk and strategic stakeholders’ engagement event held in Lagos to mark World Malaria Day 2025, Abayomi emphasized that the state’s progress was the result of deliberate, data-driven interventions.

The event, themed “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Health in partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Goodknight Nigeria.

Malaria prevalence drops dramatically over 15 years

Prof. Abayomi also noted that Lagos has recorded significant progress in malaria control over the past 15 years.

“Lagos is now at 1.3% malaria prevalence and fast approaching pre-elimination as defined by the WHO.

“Lagos has transitioned from 15% malaria prevalence in 2010 to just 3% in 2023. Now, as of March-April 2025, the most recent data shows that we are at an encouraging 1.3% prevalence rate.

“This means Lagos is clearly on the path to malaria pre-elimination, a historic milestone in our public health journey,” he said.

The Commissioner described malaria as a vector-borne disease transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquito, emphasizing the importance of accurate diagnosis and the use of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) for confirmed cases.

“Early detection and correct treatment not only protect the infected person but also prevent further transmission of the parasite to others, stressing the need for citizens to trust malaria test results and avoid over-treatment,” he explained.

Curbing the misuse of anti-malarial drugs

He noted that despite the downward trend in malaria cases, the misuse of anti-malarial drugs remains prevalent.

“Data shows that even with only 3% testing positive, over 50% of patients with fever are still being treated for malaria. This must change,” Prof. Abayomi warned, calling for intensified public enlightenment and responsible prescribing by health providers.

He further noted that vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children under five must remain a key focus.

“Their immune systems are either underdeveloped or compromised. We must ensure that every case of fever is properly tested, and every confirmed case is properly treated, especially in these groups,” he said.

He also highlighted the state’s partnership with the World Health Organization, Federal Ministry of Health, and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria under the IMPACT Project as critical to Lagos’s push toward malaria elimination.

Sustained commitment to the National Malaria Strategic Plan

The Commissioner highlighted Lagos State’s 15-year commitment to the National Malaria Strategic Plan and acknowledged the roles played by previous Health Commissioners and dedicated public health workers.

“This trajectory of success has been built through consistent testing, proper treatment, and robust data tracking,” he noted.

Abayomi praised the vision and political will of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has officially mandated the Ministry to lead Lagos State into malaria pre-elimination and, ultimately, full eradication.

He noted that the Governor’s endorsement of the pre-elimination agenda reflects a commitment backed by data, resources, and strong political will.

According to him, Lagos is setting the pace in Nigeria and across the continent by building a sustainable, evidence-driven pathway to a malaria-free future through strong partnerships and sound policies.

WHO official calls for renewed global commitment

Also speaking at the event, the Assistant Public Health Officer for the World Health Organization (WHO), Aisha Abdulkareem, emphasized the urgent need for renewed global commitment to malaria control efforts.

She noted that an estimated 2.2 billion malaria cases and 12.7 million deaths have been averted globally over the past two decades, but warned that progress has stalled due to challenges such as climate change, conflict, and economic instability.

Abdulkareem urged stakeholders to reinvest in proven interventions, rethink current strategies, and reignite both global and local efforts, stressing that ending malaria is not just a health objective but a critical investment in a safer and more prosperous future for all.