The Lagos Blue Line Phase 1, spanning 13 kilometers from Marina to Mile 2, successfully transported 2.37 million passengers by December 2024, 15 months after its launch on September 2023.

Constructed and operated by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the electric light rail project is a key milestone in Lagos State’s transportation plan.

This data was disclosed earlier in the week by John Zhao, a senior CCECC official, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“On September 4, the Lagos Light Rail Blue Line Phase 1 celebrated its first year of operation. Built and operated by #CCECC, this phase spans 13 kilometers, including 8.1 kilometers of elevated bridges and a 530-meter sea-crossing bridge.

“The line features 5 stations and a design speed of 80 km/h. Since its official launch, it has safely transported 2.37 million passengers, providing residents with a more convenient and comfortable transportation option,” Zhao’s tweet read.

The 2.37 million passengers recorded by December 2024 builds on earlier milestones, including 1 million passengers transported within the first 219 days, 1.6 million in the first year of operation, and 583,000 passengers moved during the initial four months of service, from September 4, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue Line metro rail, spanning 27 kilometers, is a vital component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. The first phase, a 13-kilometer stretch from Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations in September of the same year.

The second phase, a 14-kilometer extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is currently under construction by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and is expected to be completed by 2026.

As of December 2024, 26-27% of Phase 2 was completed, according to Olasunkanmi Okusaga, Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

As part of Phase 2, LAMATA plans to demolish the Mazamaza Bridge and construct a new one after structural tests revealed the existing bridge could not support railway operations.

Two additional bridges—the Satellite Bridge and the LASU Bridge—will be constructed, each designed with a lifespan of over 75 years to guarantee long-term durability and safety for rail operations.

The Phase 2 project will include six stations at Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko.

Additionally, a 400,000-square-meter depot at Okokomaiko will serve as the central hub for rail maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless functionality and supporting future expansions of the rail system.