University College London (UCL) has announced a range of scholarships for the 2025 academic year, reinforcing its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and academic excellence.

These scholarships are meant to support both domestic and international students, with a particular focus on individuals from underrepresented groups or low and middle-income countries.

Students who meet specific academic and financial criteria will be able to access funding for undergraduate, postgraduate, and MBA/EMBA programs at UCL.

According to the DAAD Scholarship program, the UCL 2025 scholarships are part of the university’s broader initiative to provide opportunities for talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.

These scholarships aim to alleviate the financial barriers that can prevent access to higher education, particularly for students from disadvantaged communities.

Available scholarships and eligibility criteria

UCL offers several scholarships, each with its own eligibility requirements and application process. Among the undergraduate scholarships is the

Undergraduate International Excellence Scholarship, which offers £5,000 for the first year of study. This scholarship is available to international students who are offer holders for the BSc/MSc Health and Business program. Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence and strong extracurricular involvement.

The deadline for submission is June 4th 2025. Applications must include a CV and a 500-word essay submitted via email.

The Undergraduate Health Impact Scholarship offers £10,000 for the first year and targets students from low or middle-income countries. This scholarship is for offer holders of the BSc/MSci Health and Business program who demonstrate financial need and academic excellence.

Similar to the International Excellence Scholarship, the deadline for applications is also 5 PM BST on June 4th 2025, with a CV and a 500-word essay outlining healthcare aspirations required.

At the postgraduate level, UCL offers the Global Masters Scholarship, which provides £15,000 for one year. This scholarship is available for overseas students from lower-income backgrounds who are applying for full-time Master’s degrees.

Eligible students are automatically considered when they submit their complete admission application. The deadline for this scholarship is 5 PM BST on Tuesday, May 6th 2025.

Specific scholarships for international and domestic students

UCL also offers several scholarships targeted at specific groups of students. The UCL India Excellence Scholarship offers £5,000 for one year to students domiciled in India who are paying overseas fees.

To be eligible, students must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a top-100 NIRF institution and have a UK-equivalent first-class GPA.

This scholarship has an application deadline of 29 February 2025, and students are automatically considered upon application.

The Baxter Healthcare Scholarship is another notable offering, providing £38,000 for tuition fees and living expenses. This scholarship is aimed at UK residents of Black African or Black-Caribbean descent, with a focus on students demonstrating financial need and an exceptional academic background. The deadline for applications is Friday, 30 June 2025.

How to apply for UCL scholarships

To apply for any of the UCL scholarships, applicants must prepare the necessary documentation, which typically includes a CV and a 500-word essay detailing career goals and leadership potential.

Applications must be submitted via email to the designated scholarship inbox, ensuring that the correct subject line is used.

Once applications are submitted, UCL’s admissions team will review the applications and notify students of the scholarship decisions before enrollment.

Interested students can find further details and application guidelines on the UCL Global Business School for Health’s scholarship page.

These scholarships not only offer financial support but also create opportunities for students to develop leadership skills and make a meaningful impact in their respective fields.