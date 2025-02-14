The University of Luxembourg has announced that applications are now open for scholarships available to both EU and non-EU students for the 2025/26 academic year.

These scholarships are for students applying to Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, with the admission process already underway.

Applicants do not need an IELTS score to apply. Admission and scholarship applications must be submitted separately after securing an offer for admission.

According to Opportunities Corners, the Luxembourg University scholarships are meant to assist students pursuing higher education in Luxembourg.

These scholarships are available for both Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, with a focus on providing financial support for international students.

Applications for admission to the University of Luxembourg’s study programmes for the 2025-2026 academic year start on February 1st, 2025. First, you need to choose the program you are capable of applying for.

Scholarship options and benefits

The University of Luxembourg offers several scholarships, including the Guillaume Dupaix International Master’s Scholarship and the Lea Sinner Scholarship.

The Dupaix scholarship, funded by the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry of Research and Higher Education, provides €10,000 per academic year for a duration of up to two years. This funding covers accommodation costs and other related expenses.

How to apply for the scholarships

To apply for the University of Luxembourg scholarships, applicants must first secure admission to their chosen program. Once admitted, they can then apply for the scholarship. Interested candidates are advised to follow these steps:

Choose the study program(s) to apply for, with the option to apply for up to three programs.

Check the eligibility criteria for each program.

Prepare all required documents.

Submit the application for admission.

Once the application is evaluated, it will be forwarded to the program director.

After receiving an admission offer, applicants can then apply for the scholarship.

What to know

According to the institution, you will find it useful to have a bank account in Luxembourg during your stay in the country.

Also, do not forget your identity documents, address and a certificate from the University attesting to your student status.

Most banks grant advantages to people under the age of 26, so make sure you ask when opening your account

Important dates and final selection

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is March 31st, 2025. The finalists for the scholarships will be notified by mid-May 2025.

For more information and to apply, prospective students are encouraged to visit the official University of Luxembourg website:https://www.uni.lu/en/admissions/bachelor-master/