Saudi Arabia sets new work visa limits for businesses hiring foreign workers

Saudi Arabia has introduced new limits on the number of work visas that newly established businesses can obtain, creating a sharper distinction between young companies and more established employers as the kingdom adjusts its rules for hiring foreign workers.

Saudi Arabia has introduced new limits on the number of work visas that newly established businesses can obtain, creating a sharper distinction between young companies and more established employers as the kingdom adjusts its rules for hiring foreign workers.

Under the revised framework, businesses that have been operating for less than two years can obtain up to five work visas while companies that have been operating for more than two years can obtain as many as 50 visas,

The changes are likely to be felt most directly by foreign workers seeking employment in Saudi Arabia, particularly those relying on smaller or recently established companies for sponsorship.

What they are saying

Businesses participating in the Establishing Programme face a separate set of rules. Such companies begin with a quota of two work visas. Their quota can increase as they progress through the programme and achieve a higher Nitaqat classification, the Saudi system used to categorize employers according to the composition of their workforce.

The new limits represent a significant change from the previous framework, which did not impose specific caps based on how long a business had been operating.

Businesses operating for less than two years: Can obtain up to five work visas, compared with no specific cap under the previous framework.

Businesses operating for more than two years: Can obtain up to 50 work visas, either through one application or multiple applications submitted within the same week.

Businesses in the Establishing Programme: Begin with a quota of two work visas. The number can increase as the company progresses through the programme and achieves a higher Nitaqat classification.

A small company that has been operating for only a short period will have considerably less room to bring workers from abroad than an established business. By contrast, companies that have passed the two-year threshold can access a substantially larger pool of work visas.

That distinction could become an important consideration for workers from countries such as India, which has a large population of nationals seeking employment opportunities in the Gulf.

Applicants may need to look beyond salary, job title and employer reputation when assessing a Saudi job offer. The sponsoring company’s operating history and Nitaqat status could determine whether it has the capacity to complete the visa process.

More details

The changes also point to a broader effort to link access to foreign labor with the development and workforce classification of Saudi businesses. Rather than treating all employers under the same visa framework, the revised system gives established companies greater capacity while placing tighter limits on newer enterprises.

For employers, the new quotas could make workforce planning more important, particularly for businesses that depend heavily on overseas recruitment during their early years.

For prospective foreign workers, the message is equally important: before paying recruitment fees or committing to a Saudi employment process, applicants should verify the sponsoring company’s eligibility and available visa quota.

What you should know

The latest visa-quota changes come as Saudi Arabia has tightened several rules governing foreign workers and employment.

In June, Saudi Arabia ended a work permit exemption previously available to holders of the Premium Residency programme. Premium Residency holders seeking employment in the kingdom must now obtain a separate work permit before starting work, marking a shift toward closer regulation of employment status even for residents with special immigration privileges.

The government has also moved to penalize employers that hire foreign workers without valid permits. In February, Saudi authorities announced a 10,000 Saudi riyal ($2,666) fine for employers who employ foreign workers without the required legal permits.