A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statement regarding its official website being compromised in a cyberattack is “suspicious.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the Atiku Media Office on Thursday, which stated that the incident, the first of its kind in the bureau’s history, raises concern.

In a statement posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the Bureau disclosed the incident and assured the public that efforts are underway to recover the website.

“This is to inform the public that the NBS website has been hacked, and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored. Thank you,” the statement read.

Atiku reaction

In a statement signed by the ex-VP’s media office, he emphasized the importance of the fidelity of data and statistics for development purposes.

According to the statement, the development, which follows the recent publication of data on the NBS website regarding the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS), allegedly underscores the credibility crisis facing the current administration.

“These are strange times in Nigeria, and it is hoped that the situation at hand is not an underhanded attempt to undermine the integrity of data, which is primarily used for planning, development, and research purposes.”

“Subjecting data and statistics, such as those harvested, analyzed, and released by the NBS, to political manipulation or ‘sexing up’ is counterproductive.”

“That is why the claim that the National Bureau of Statistics website was hacked—this being the very first time in its history—should raise concerns about the fidelity of the statistics it releases to the public,” it added.

The office emphasized that the coincidence of the “so-called hack” coming shortly after the release of critical statistics on security “is suspicious.”

The office also warned that Nigerians may be tempted to assume that any statistics released by the Bureau are the result of a hack.

Experts React

Experts warn that breaches of this nature could lead to misinformation, financial fraud, and a loss of public trust if malicious actors manipulate or disseminate false information through official channels.

In response to the incident, cybersecurity analysts have emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to protect critical government digital infrastructure.

“This attack highlights the importance of proactive measures such as continuous monitoring, regular security audits, and employee training on recognizing phishing and other cyber threats,” said Adebola Akande, a cybersecurity consultant.

The incident adds to a growing list of cyberattacks on Nigerian government institutions in recent years.

As the country moves toward increased digitization, there is a renewed call for a comprehensive national cybersecurity strategy to safeguard critical assets and data.

The NBS has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the integrity of Nigeria’s statistical data remains uncompromised.

Once the website is fully restored, the Bureau has pledged to provide updated and accurate information to the public.