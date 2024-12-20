Welcome to The Novice Podcast, powered by Nairametrics, where we make complex financial topics simple and accessible for everyday people. In today’s episode, we’re tackling a game-changing yet often misunderstood topic for small businesses: auditing. Many small business owners believe auditing is only for large corporations or is too expensive and unnecessary. But what if we told you that auditing could be the key to unlocking growth and financial stability for your business? To help us unpack this, we have a very special guest—Osaro Idighie, a seasoned chartered accountant, auditor, and financial analyst with years of experience helping businesses, both big and small, thrive financially.

In this episode, Osaro breaks down:

• What auditing means for small businesses (and why it’s not as scary as it sounds!).

• Common misconceptions that prevent small businesses from auditing.

• The practical benefits of auditing for growth—real examples you can relate to.

• How even small businesses without big budgets can start auditing with simple steps.

• And expert advice for small business owners looking to get started with auditing.

If you’ve ever wondered if auditing could help your business grow, this episode is for you! Tune in to discover how this powerful tool can help you build a stronger, more sustainable business.