Nigeria’s brewers spend N220 billion fighting for consumers in H1 2026

Nigeria’s three listed breweries spent more than N220 billion on advertising and distribution in the first half of 2026, as intense competition forces them to fight harder for shelf space and consumer attention.

Nigeria’s three listed breweries spent more than N220 billion on advertising and distribution in the first half of 2026, as intense competition forces them to fight harder for shelf space and consumer attention.

This is according to analysis by Nairametrics founder/CEO, Ugo Obichukwu, on the Follow The Money podcast.

The heavy spending comes as the three brewers recorded N1.4 trillion in combined revenue in H1 2026, up 7% year-on-year from N1.3 trillion in H1 2025.

What they are saying

According to Obichukwu, Nigerian Breweries Plc led the charge, spending about N72 billion on advertising and sales and another N68 billion on distribution in H1 2026. That translates to over N10 billion monthly on each line item.

“It’s a very, very competitive space, and so you expect Nigerian breweries to spend that much,” Obichukwu said on the podcast.

He said International Breweries Plc, by contrast, reported a combined N43 billion for advertising and distribution. The company’s gross profit still improved to N143 billion from N121 billion a year earlier despite flat revenue of N342 billion.

Guinness Nigeria Plc took a different approach. While distribution spend rose to N24 billion from N19.7 billion in H1 2025, marketing spend actually dipped to N16.1 billion from N18 billion, he noted.

Obichukwu linked the shift to Guinness leveraging Tolaram Group’s established distribution network following last year’s takeover.

“Guinness is working seriously on moving products across their market,” he noted, adding that the strategy appears to be paying off.

Guinness was the only major brewer to grow Q2 revenue, rising to N142.7 billion from N122.7 billion in Q1, while Nigerian Breweries and International Breweries both recorded Q2 declines.

The analyst said the increased visibility of Guinness Stout and Malta Guinness in stores and at events reflects the impact of targeted marketing. He also noted that Nigerian Breweries’ brands like Heineken appear to be gaining more traction at events than Star Lager.

Cautious buy

Despite the revenue growth, Obichukwu cautioned investors that brewery stocks look expensive.

Nigerian Breweries and Guinness are both trading at 21x earnings, with share prices at N68 and N373 respectively. International Breweries trades at N11.

“If you own this stock already, I would essentially want to hold rather than buy,” he advised.

He added that with young Nigerians consuming less beer, brewers may find it harder to keep raising prices and will have to rely more on marketing and distribution to defend market share.

What you should know

The industry’s revenue performance reflects the impact of price adjustments introduced by all three brewers in March 2026.

The companies cited rising operational and raw material costs driven by Nigeria’s difficult economic environment as the reason for increasing prices.

Those price increases became more evident in second-quarter performance, even as seasonal demand patterns affected consumption.