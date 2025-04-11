Energy and trade experts have expressed mixed reactions to the Federal Government’s proposed ban on the importation of solar panels into Nigeria, raising concerns about its potential impact on the country’s renewable energy drive, job creation, and local manufacturing capabilities.

The proposed policy shift, reportedly aimed at boosting local production and reducing dependence on foreign-made solar components, is part of a broader push by the President Bola Tinubu administration to promote industrialisation, conserve foreign exchange, and support domestic enterprises in line with the renewed hope agenda.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, had at a recent event in Abuja announced plans by the federal government to stop the importation of solar panels as part of efforts to boost local production and drive Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

He said the move aligns with Presidential Executive Order No. 5, which seeks to promote local content in science, engineering, and technology.

However, stakeholders warn that an outright ban, if implemented hastily without adequate local capacity in place, could disrupt ongoing solar energy projects, drive up installation costs, and slow down Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.

What Experts Are Saying

Dr. Yusuf Adedayo, a renewable energy specialist at the University of Lagos, told Nairametrics that while encouraging local production is a noble goal, banning imports at this stage could be premature.

“We must first assess if Nigerian manufacturers have the capacity to produce high-quality solar panels at scale. If we impose a ban without a strong local supply chain, we risk stalling renewable energy access in rural and underserved areas,” he said.

Adedayo added that most local producers still rely on imported components for assembly, and any disruption in the global supply chain could negatively impact production timelines.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, on his part warned that Nigeria’s energy crisis would get worse if the government goes ahead with its plan to ban the importation of solar panels.

“It is important to clarify that Executive Order 5 is a procurement policy which directs Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to give preference to Nigerian service providers in their procurement process for goods and services.

“It is clearly different from a trade policy measure which has wider economic implications and requires a more rigorous study before policy pronouncements are made,” he said in his reaction to the announcement sent to Nairametrics.

Similarly, energy consultant and CEO of GreenSource Power based in Nasarawa state, Engr. Hadiza Musa, emphasized that a gradual approach through tariffs, incentives, and a well-structured transition plan would be more effective than an outright ban.

“A sudden ban could spike the cost of solar installations by up drastically. For a country where over 85 million people are still without electricity, we can’t afford to make solar energy more expensive or less accessible,” she warned.

Musa urged the Federal Government to focus instead on building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports local manufacturers through tax reliefs, access to finance, infrastructure, and partnerships with international solar technology companies.

Policy Uncertainty Looms

While the government has not released a formal policy document outlining the proposed ban, insiders at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment confirm that consultations are ongoing.

A senior official at the Ministry, who spoke anonymously, told Nairametrics that the proposed ban is still “at the policy design stage” and will likely come with exemptions for critical sectors and project developers who meet specific localization benchmarks.

“We’re not just slamming a ban. We’re developing a roadmap to increase local content in solar energy deployment. But yes, we want to move away from excessive import dependence,” the official said.

Another official said while it was the duty of the Ministry to draft the policy document, it was up to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to take the final decision on the matter. According to him, that will be “a matter whether the President wants that to go through.”

What You Should Know

Nigeria currently imports most of its solar panel components from China, India, and Germany.

The renewable energy sector in Nigeria contributes significantly to off-grid electrification, particularly in rural communities where grid expansion is costly or impractical.

The country aims to achieve 30% renewable energy generation by 2030 under its Energy Transition Plan (ETP).