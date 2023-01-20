The United Kingdom hosted 679,970 non-UK students during the 2021/2022 academic session, mostly made up of Chinese, Indian and Nigerian students.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the total non-EU student enrollment for the 2021/2022 academic session increased to 559,825 from 452,225.

Also note that the number of first-year students from non-EU nations continued to rise, reaching 350,325 in 2021/22, which is an increase of more than 85,000 from the previous intake.

Meanwhile, the total EU enrollments decreased to 120,140 from 152,905 recorded in the prior year.

More details: The HESA report revealed a 24% increase in non-EU students and a 21% decrease in students from EU nations. Since the 2020/2021 academic session, the number of first-year students from the EU has decreased by 53%.

Total non-UK Post Graduate (PG) students increased to 326,150 (up from 243,560 in 2020/21), with non-EU students driving the increase.

In 2021/22, the number of EU’s (PG) fell from 31,045 to 22,775 people. Non-EU PGT numbers, on the other hand, have risen to 303,375, up from 128,645 in 2017/18.

In 2021/22, UK universities enrolled a total of 2,862,620 students. The total number of first-year students was 1,288,160.

Non-EU first-year students increased by 32% when compared to the 2020/21 academic year.

Chinese students continue to be the largest non-UK student cohort, totalling 151,690 in 2021/22. According to HESA, the total number of Indian students has increased by 50% to 126,535.

3 most preferred universities by international students: These universities remained the top three in terms of international student enrollment: University College London, The University of Manchester, and The University of Edinburgh maintained their positions as the top three universities. All increased their international numbers, with Edinburgh leading the way with a jump from 15,590 to 18,050.

The University College of London had 24,145 international students, the University of the Arts, London had 12,060, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine 11,320, BPP University 8,525, London School of Economics and Political Science 8,520, Royal College of Art 1,880 and London Business School 1,875 all hosted more non-UK students than domestic students.

More Nigerians make the UK their top choice: The data shows an increase in the number of Nigerian students enrolled in the United Kingdom. Also, according to HESA, Malaysian numbers fell by 21% over the last five years, falling below Nigeria, as well as the United States, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.

This implies that the UK continues to remain the country of choice for more and more Nigerians. Hopefully, this trajectory will continue amidst the pull from other countries like Germany and Canada.