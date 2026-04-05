Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds, regarded as “risk-free” in the Nigerian naira, dominate the Nigerian bond market.

The Federal Government of Nigeria issued these bonds, which are regarded as the safest choice on the local bond market. Your capital is returned at the conclusion of the term, and they provide a fixed interest rate with regular interest payments.

Repayment is assured because they are federally guaranteed.

A bond is a loan in which you are the lender, and a government or business (also called the issuer) is the borrower, rather than taking out a loan from a bank. In exchange, they guarantee to return your entire investment after a predetermined time and to pay you interest regularly.

Every FGN bond has a maturity date (when your money is returned), a face value (the amount you invest), and a coupon (the interest rate).

The most recent FGN Bond auction showed strong investor demand with N931 billion in total subscriptions, despite the Debt Management Office’s selective allocation to control borrowing costs.

Even though stop rates at the auction are in the 16 per cent range, secondary market yields are trading lower (about 14.8 per cent), suggesting that the market expects additional interest rate declines by the end of the year. The secondary market can occasionally be “thin,” making it challenging to sell large positions, even though the primary market is strong.

Growing investor confidence is reflected in this substantial compression from the 18–20 per cent levels observed in early 2025.

Headline inflation has drastically decreased to about 15.06 per cent from almost 30 per cent in 2024.

Technically speaking, current yields are marginally lower than inflation, but the difference is quickly narrowing.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adopted a “cautious” approach instead of a “hawkish” (aggressive hiking) one.

The current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is 26.5 percent, but as inflation slows, markets are projecting more cuts.

The FGN Bonds’ interest payments offer a consistent source of income.

They are therefore perfect for those who need consistent cash flow to support their lifestyle, save for a goal, or reinvest.

Compared to FGN bonds, corporate and state bonds typically offer lower risk and higher returns. Reduced risk in comparison to stocks: Government-issued bonds, in particular, carry a comparatively low risk of capital loss.

The daily fluctuations in stock market prices do not affect you. Issuers are legally required to pay interest and return to the principal at maturity, regardless of market conditions.

Capital preservation: You receive your principal investment back, along with all interest paid during the bond holding period, if you keep it until it matures. Bonds are therefore appropriate for conservative investors or those close to retirement.

Diversification: Bonds are a good addition to riskier investments like stocks. You can also use them to lower overall risk and balance your portfolio.

FGN Bond Outlook

The interest rate cycle is probably at its “peak” right now. Bond prices will increase in 2026 as the CBN further reduces interest rates. Investors who now lock in 15% yields may see a large increase in their capital.

Naira Stability: The exchange rate has remained stable at about N1,400/$, thanks to the strengthening of external reserves to over $46 billion. The “inflation tax” on local returns is lowered as a result.

Tax Exemptions: Interest income from FGN Bonds offers a higher net return and is still tax-exempt for most individual investors Compared to many corporate fixed-income products.

Fiscal Deficit: The Increased borrowing could drive yields back up and lower bond prices if the government doesn’t meet revenue targets, particularly crude oil, which is currently trading at about $105 per barrel

How to begin

Primary Auction: Buy directly from authorized dealers (banks) via the Debt Management Office (DMO). Secondary Market: Purchase via an investment app or stockbroker (e.g., Stanbic IBTC, Cardinalstone, United Capital, GT, Zenith). Mutual Funds: Think about investing in a Bond Mutual Fund if you have less than N50 million to obtain expert management and diversification.