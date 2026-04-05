The Nigerian Air Force has released the list of successful candidates for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 34/2025 and fixed April 18, 2026, as the training commencement date.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement issued by the Air Commodore and Director of Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame.

The development follows the completion of the Selection Board Interview conducted at the NAF Base in Kaduna between January 12 and February 8, 2026, setting the stage for the next phase of the recruitment process.

What they are saying

The Air Force said the names of successful candidates have been published on its official recruitment portal for applicants to verify their status and access further instructions.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 34/2025, following the conclusion of the Selection Board Interview held at NAF Base Kaduna from 12 January to 8 February 2026.”

“Successful candidates are to commence a six-month Basic Cadet Training programme at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka, Kaduna, on Saturday, 18 April 2026.”

The statement confirms that the training programme is a mandatory requirement for all shortlisted candidates before commissioning into the service.

More insights

The Air Force further clarified reporting requirements and conditions tied to the offer of admission into the training programme.

Candidates are required to report with their original credentials for documentation and admission.

Failure to report by 6:00 pm on Monday, April 20, 2026, will result in automatic forfeiture of the offer.

Only candidates who successfully complete the training programme will be recognised as Air Force personnel.

Commissioning as officers will occur after the completion of the six-month training.

Get up to speed

The DSSC 34/2025 recruitment process has progressed through multiple phases since late 2025.

The Air Force opened its recruitment portal between October 14 and November 25, 2025, for qualified graduates and professionals.

A shortlist of candidates was released in January 2026, followed by interviews held in Kaduna from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

The interview stage marked a critical screening phase for candidates who passed the initial application process.

The release of the final list on April 4, 2026, signals the transition into the training phase.

What you should know

Recent developments show a broader push by the Nigerian government to strengthen security through increased recruitment across the armed forces.

President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency in 2025, directing expanded recruitment into security agencies.

The Nigerian Army commenced its 91 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise on March 30, 2026, with registration open until May 17, 2026.

The Army also opened applications for DSSC Course 29/2026 in January, targeting both civilians and serving personnel.

Over 7,000 forest guards graduated in December 2025, while the Nigerian Navy inducted 1,962 ratings in the same period.

These coordinated recruitment and training efforts reflect ongoing attempts to bolster Nigeria’s security architecture amid rising challenges.