FG says RCCG donates $265,854 to evacuate 500 Nigerians from South Africa

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, donated $265,854 to support the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks.

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, donated $265,854 to support the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a press release issued on Thursday, September 3, 2026, signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi.

While the Federal Government has previously acknowledged philanthropic support for the evacuation, the latest statement provides a specific breakdown of RCCG’s contribution, including the amount and the 500 tickets it will fund.

The government said philanthropic donations had already sponsored the evacuation of 255 Nigerians, although it did not previously identify RCCG or disclose the amount of its contribution.

What they are saying

The Federal Government described RCCG’s intervention as a demonstration of compassion and solidarity with Nigerians facing xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa, while highlighting the role of faith-based organisations in supporting public efforts to address humanitarian challenges.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey the profound gratitude of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, for the generous donation of Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Four US Dollars ($265,854.00) towards the purchase of 500 one-way tickets for the evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa.”

The ministry said the contribution would be deployed in partnership with the church’s leadership in South Africa to facilitate the return of the 500 Nigerians.

It also said it remained open to partnerships with private organisations, philanthropists, faith-based organisations and other stakeholders willing to support Nigerians in the diaspora.

Get up to speed

The evacuation followed a fresh wave of xenophobic and anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa that raised concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other African nationals in the country.

The latest Foreign Affairs Ministry figures show that the exercise has since expanded to 1,640 returnees, of whom 1,385 were fully sponsored by the Federal Government while 255 were evacuated through philanthropic support.

What you should know

The evacuation has taken place against the backdrop of increasingly strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa following renewed xenophobic tensions.

President Bola Tinubu declined a meeting with a South African envoy in late July amid the diplomatic fallout, while reports also emerged that South Africa had stopped issuing visas to Nigerians.

The South African Consulate in Lagos subsequently denied the reports, saying its visa operations remained open and that applicants who met the requirements would continue to be processed without discrimination.

The tensions have also prompted calls for an economic response. Air Peace founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, was among those who advocated an economic boycott of South Africa.

However, the economic relationship between both countries remains significant. South Africa was Nigeria’s largest source of imports within Africa in the first quarter of 2026, with goods valued at N155.26 billion imported during the period, representing an 18.2% increase from N131.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Federal Government says 202 Nigerians are still awaiting final screening by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs before they can be evacuated, while Nigerian diplomatic missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg continue to assist citizens seeking to return home.