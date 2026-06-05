The Federal Government has commenced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 Nigerians from South Africa amid growing concerns over rising anti-immigrant sentiments and renewed xenophobic tensions in the southern African nation.

The Federal Government has commenced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 Nigerians from South Africa amid growing concerns over rising anti-immigrant sentiments and renewed xenophobic tensions in the southern African nation.

This was disclosed on Friday by the spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, following the commencement of screening for a voluntary repatriation programme on Thursday for Nigerians willing to return home.

Foreign nationals in South Africa, including Nigerians, have faced increasing attacks and hostility in recent weeks as some South Africans blame immigrants for rising unemployment, crime, and pressure on public services in the country.

What they are saying

The Federal Government said the number of Nigerians expected to participate in the repatriation exercise is not expected to be less than 1,000, although the final figure is still being determined.

Ebienfa said screening had already commenced for Nigerians interested in returning home under the voluntary repatriation programme.

“Total figure not out yet. We are expecting over 1,000 persons,” he said.

Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria also disclosed that it had secured concessions from South African authorities to facilitate the return of affected Nigerians, including those with immigration-related issues.

According to the mission, discussions with host authorities ensured that Nigerians facing immigration-related offences would be allowed to leave through the repatriation arrangement instead of being detained.

The High Commission stated that it had “negotiated waivers with host authorities” so that Nigerians with “immigration-related offences” would be permitted to depart on the eventual repatriation flights rather than face detention.

More insights

The development comes days after Ghana issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against non-essential travel to South Africa over renewed reports of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

On June 1, Nairametrics reported that Ghana urged its citizens to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel to South Africa as concerns mounted over the safety of foreign nationals in the country.

Ghana has also begun evacuating its citizens from South Africa. Last month, the country repatriated about 300 nationals in the first phase of an exercise expected to bring home a total of around 800 Ghanaians.

The latest tensions were heightened by an ultimatum reportedly issued by a citizen-led group demanding the expulsion of undocumented migrants by June 30, raising fears of a repeat of previous outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence that claimed dozens of lives.

What you should know

Nigeria has stepped up diplomatic engagement with South African authorities in response to the growing security concerns affecting its citizens.

On May 4, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner as part of its formal diplomatic response to escalating concerns over the safety and welfare of Nigerians living in the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) also confirmed that at least two Nigerians were killed in separate incidents linked to anti-foreigner violence.

As attacks increased, NIDCOM outlined four key demands to South African authorities.