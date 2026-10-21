Close
Business News

Netherlands returns looted Benin artefact to Nigeria after 129 years

The Netherlands has returned a historic Benin artefact to Nigeria, 129 years after it was taken from the Benin Kingdom during the British invasion of 1897.

Deborah Dan-Awoh

Analyst

3 min read

Google LogoFollow Us on Google Discover
Netherlands returns looted Benin artefact to Nigeria after 129 years

The Netherlands has returned a historic Benin artefact to Nigeria, 129 years after it was taken from the Benin Kingdom during the British invasion of 1897.

The artefact was formally presented to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at his palace in Benin City on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as part of activities marking the monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presentation was made by the Consul General of the Netherlands, Frank Keurnorst, alongside Beatrice van Bormann, Executive Director of Museum De Fundatie in the Netherlands.

The development marks another milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to recover cultural heritage objects removed during the colonial era.

Also Read

Benin palace welcomes Dutch artefact return

Chairman of the 10th Coronation Anniversary Committee and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasue, described the return as a significant achievement in the kingdom’s longstanding campaign for the restitution of its cultural treasures.

  • He explained that the Netherlands had initiated efforts to return artefacts removed from Benin following the 1897 invasion, adding that more historical objects were expected to be repatriated.
  • According to Imasue, the recovered artefacts originally belonged to the Oba of Benin and served as historical records documenting the kingdom’s royal traditions, governance and cultural heritage.
  • He noted that successive Benin monarchs had pursued their recovery, but the campaign gained further momentum under Oba Ewuare II, whose diplomatic background helped strengthen international engagements.
  • Imasue also stated that the Federal Government, through the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), recognised the historical connection between the artefacts and the Benin Palace.

He commended the Dutch government for facilitating the return and selecting the monarch’s coronation anniversary for the presentation.

Oba Ewuare II strengthens cultural ties

Speaking during the anniversary celebration, Oba Ewuare II welcomed the return of the historical object and expressed appreciation to the Netherlands for its contribution to the restitution process.

The monarch also acknowledged the presence of Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Santos, and the Dutch Consul General at the ceremony.

He disclosed plans to strengthen cultural and historical relations between the Benin Kingdom and Portugal, citing longstanding connections dating back to early European contact with the kingdom.

Ewuare highlighted the historical influence of Portuguese religious traditions on the Holy Aruosa Church in Benin, explaining that the institution reflected elements of Catholic practices alongside indigenous spiritual beliefs.

European Countries Return Looted Benin Bronzes

The return of the artefact comes amid sustained efforts by the Nigerian government to recover thousands of historical objects looted from the Benin Kingdom during the British invasion of 1897.

Beyond their historical significance, the return of these objects has implications for Nigeria’s cultural and tourism sectors, with authorities identifying heritage preservation, museum development and cultural tourism as potential economic opportunities.

RELATED TAGS

Google LogoFollow Us on Google Discover

Telegram Channel

Follow Nairametrics


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com