Nigerian passport ranks 181st globally, among Africa’s weakest in 2026

Nigeria's passport has been ranked 181st globally in the 2026, placing it among the least powerful travel documents worldwide.

Nigeria’s passport has been ranked 181st globally in the 2026, placing it among the least powerful travel documents worldwide.

According to the October 2026 passport assessment by IziVisas, Nigerian passport holders have visa-free access to 25 destinations, while another 60 destinations are accessible through visas on arrival or electronic visas.

The ranking highlights the limited international mobility available to Nigerian travellers compared with citizens of other African countries, particularly Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa.

The report assessed passport accessibility based on short-stay tourist entry requirements, including visa exemptions, visas on arrival and electronic visa arrangements.

Nigeria ranks 47th in Africa

Nigeria ranked 47th out of 54 African countries in the IziVisas African Passport Ranking 2026, with a mobility score of 40 destinations accessible without obtaining a visa before departure.

The continental ranking listed 24 visa-free destinations, 16 visa-on-arrival destinations and 43 electronic visa destinations for Nigerian passport holders.

However, the platform’s more recent Nigeria-specific passport page lists 25 visa-free destinations, 17 visa-on-arrival destinations and 43 eVisa destinations.

Seychelles emerged as Africa’s strongest passport, offering access to 124 destinations without a prior visa, including 103 visa-free destinations.

Mauritius ranked second with 114 destinations, followed by South Africa with 88.

Morocco and Botswana completed the top five with 66 and 63 destinations, respectively.

Ghana ranked 16th in Africa with access to 56 destinations, compared with Nigeria’s 40 in the continental assessment.

Somalia occupied the bottom position with 30 destinations, followed by Sudan, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

The IziVisas database identifies 25 destinations where Nigerian passport holders can travel without obtaining a visa.

These include Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda and Kenya.

Outside Africa, Nigerian travellers also enjoy visa-free access to Barbados, Dominica, Fiji, Haiti, Kiribati, Micronesia and Vanuatu, among others.

The platform further identifies 17 visa-on-arrival destinations, including Cambodia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius and Tanzania.

Another 43 destinations offer electronic visa arrangements, allowing eligible travellers to apply online before departure.

What you should know

The report identified electronic visas as an increasingly important alternative for African travellers facing restrictions on visa-free movement.

According to IziVisas, African passports gain access to an average of 42 additional destinations through electronic visa arrangements.

However, electronic visas generally require approval before travel and are therefore excluded from the African ranking’s primary mobility score.

The report also revealed that Seychelles, Africa’s strongest passport, ranked 53rd globally when measured strictly by visa-free and visa-on-arrival access.

Globally, the United Arab Emirates led the assessment with 154 destinations, followed by Singapore with 153 and Malaysia with 152.

IziVisas explained that its rankings draw on a database of tourist entry requirements, cross-checked against official immigration sources where necessary.

The platform cautioned that visa policies change frequently and advised travellers to confirm entry requirements with relevant immigration authorities before departure.

Henley Passport Index paints a different picture

The latest IziVisas assessment differs from the Henley Passport Index, which placed Nigeria 90th globally in July 2026, with access to 44 destinations without obtaining a prior visa.

In July, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria ranked 45th in Africa, while Seychelles led the continent with access to 155 destinations under Henley’s methodology.

Earlier in May, Togo removed visa requirements for African passport holders, allowing visits of up to 30 days as part of efforts to improve regional mobility.

Similarly, the Republic of Congo announced plans to remove visa requirements for African travellers from 2027