The United States Department of Labor has proposed requiring employers to recruit for at least 90 calendar days before applying for permanent labour certification to sponsor foreign workers.

The United States Department of Labor has proposed requiring employers to recruit for at least 90 calendar days before applying for permanent labour certification to sponsor foreign workers.

According to the department’s proposed rule published for public inspection in the Federal Register, the changes would overhaul the Permanent Labor Certification programme, commonly known as PERM.

The proposal would also tighten restrictions on employers that have laid off U.S. workers and remove recruitment exemptions currently available for certain occupations, including professional nurses and physical therapists.

The department described the proposal as the first comprehensive update to the PERM programme in nearly two decades.

US proposes 90-day recruitment period

Under the proposed changes, employers seeking permanent labour certification would have to recruit qualified U.S. workers for at least 90 calendar days before submitting their applications.

The department also plans to modernise recruitment requirements by replacing print-based advertising methods with channels more commonly used by employers and jobseekers.

Employers could recruit through company websites, online job boards, social media, job fairs and campus recruitment.

They would be required to document their efforts to recruit qualified U.S. workers for the positions being advertised.

Employers would be prohibited from tailoring job opportunities to the qualifications of a particular foreign candidate.

Businesses that routinely advertised the same or similar positions for longer than 90 days during the preceding 12 months would have to apply that longer recruitment period.

The proposed 90-day requirement would therefore establish a minimum rather than a fixed recruitment period for every employer.

The PERM programme is used to determine whether qualified U.S. workers are available for jobs that employers intend to fill through permanent foreign worker sponsorship.

Labour certification is a required step in many employer-sponsored green card applications.

The department said the changes are intended to ensure that qualified U.S. workers receive appropriate consideration before employers seek permanent labour certification for foreign workers.

US tightens restrictions on employer layoffs

The proposed overhaul would also strengthen restrictions on employers seeking labour certification after laying off U.S. workers.

Under the changes, employers would be required to continue considering qualified U.S. workers affected by layoffs throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

Certain employers that laid off U.S. workers during the preceding two years would be barred from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar positions.

Employers would have to continue considering qualified U.S. workers affected by layoffs beyond the initial recruitment process.

The department proposes removing an exemption that allows certain occupations to bypass the standard labour market test.

Professional nurses, physical therapists and workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would become subject to the proposed recruitment requirements.

The removal of the exemption would require employers sponsoring workers in those occupations to consider qualified U.S. applicants under the standard labour market process.

The department said the proposed restrictions are intended to strengthen protections for domestic workers before employers sponsor foreign nationals for permanent employment.

The proposal also provides a 60-day public comment period beginning on the date of its publication in the Federal Register.

Employers and other interested parties would be able to submit comments during that period before the department proceeds with the rulemaking process.

The proposed requirements are not yet final and would need to complete the applicable regulatory process before taking effect.

US reviews foreign worker wage requirements

The proposed PERM recruitment overhaul follows earlier U.S. efforts to revise employment-based immigration requirements affecting foreign workers and their sponsors.

In March 2026, the Department of Labor was reviewing a separate proposal that could increase prevailing wage requirements for employers hiring foreign workers.

Nairametrics reported that the proposed wage changes could affect H-1B workers and other foreign hires, including positions covered by the PERM programme.

Prevailing wage requirements help determine the minimum compensation employers must offer for covered jobs.

In December 2025, the United States announced plans to replace the traditional random H-1B lottery with a weighted selection process favouring higher-paid positions.

The H-1B selection changes concern temporary employment visas, while the latest PERM proposal concerns recruitment for permanent foreign worker sponsorship.