Canada retains 380,000 annual PR target, plans 200,000 additional admissions in 2027

Canada will maintain its annual permanent residence target at 380,000 through 2029, while making room for up to 200,000 additional admissions in 2027 for eligible people already living in the country.

Canada will maintain its annual permanent residence target at 380,000 through 2029, while making room for up to 200,000 additional admissions in 2027 for eligible people already living in the country.

The 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan keeps overall admissions steady while giving provinces a larger role in selecting workers to fill local labour shortages.

The government has raised targets for provincial nominees and Atlantic immigration while lowering the federal high-skilled target.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said economic immigration would account for 244,700 admissions annually, or more than 64% of the regular target. Canada has also set aside 81,000 places a year for family sponsorship, 49,300 for refugees and protected persons, and 5,000 for humanitarian and compassionate admissions.

Canada plans 200,000 extra PR admissions

The temporary measure provides for up to 100,000 additional admissions for eligible workers already in Canada and their family members. Up to another 100,000 places will go to eligible applicants under specified humanitarian and family measures. IRCC said it would use existing immigration pathways to process eligible applicants.

Provinces and territories will be offered additional nomination spaces to identify workers who meet local labour market needs. Applicants do not need to file a separate application to be considered under the measure.

Canada raises provincial nominee target

The Provincial Nominee Program will account for 95,000 admissions annually from 2027 through 2029, up from the previous projection of 92,500 for 2027. The Atlantic Immigration Program’s target rises from 4,000 to 6,000, while the federal high-skilled allocation, which covers programmes managed through Express Entry, falls from 111,000 to 100,000.

Canada will also retain its annual target of 370,000 new temporary residents, including 220,000 workers and 150,000 international students. Those figures cover new arrivals and exclude permit extensions. The share of permanent residents admitted outside Quebec who speak French is expected to rise from 9.5% in 2027 to 12% in 2029.

Temporary residents face permit expiry concerns

The measures come as many temporary residents already in Canada face uncertainty over how long they can stay.

Nairametrics reported in January that more than 1.8 million temporary resident permits were due to expire in 2026, affecting foreign workers, international students and visitors, including some who had hoped to secure permanent residence.

For Nigerians considering a move from abroad, Canada’s regular immigration routes remain available under their existing eligibility rules.

Nairametrics previously covered alternatives to the main federal selection draws, including provincial nominations and regional programmes. Provincial routes can be relevant for applicants whose occupations match local hiring needs, particularly as Ottawa gives provinces more room to select workers.