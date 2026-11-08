Luxembourg raises work permit salary requirements for foreign workers in 2027

Luxembourg has announced an increase in the minimum salary requirements for foreign workers applying for employment permits, with new..

Luxembourg has announced an increase in the minimum salary requirements for foreign workers applying for employment permits, with new thresholds for skilled and unskilled workers taking effect from January 1, 2027.

The changes will affect non-European Union nationals, including Nigerians seeking employment opportunities in the European country, as employers will be required to meet higher salary thresholds before sponsoring eligible foreign workers.

The adjustments also follow earlier increases to the European Union Blue Card and Intra-Corporate Transfer (ICT) permit salary requirements introduced in 2026.

The revised figures are intended to align foreign worker compensation with Luxembourg’s prevailing wage levels and ensure that employers meet the country’s immigration requirements.

Luxembourg work permit salary requirements for 2027

Under the new requirements, employers hiring foreign nationals through Luxembourg’s salaried worker permit category must offer salaries that meet the revised minimum thresholds.

The changes cover both skilled professionals and workers in positions that do not require advanced academic qualifications.

Skilled workers: The minimum gross monthly salary will increase from €3,325.59 to €3,451.96, representing an increase of €126.37.

Unskilled workers: The minimum gross monthly salary will rise from €2,771.33 to €2,876.64, an increase of €105.31.

Both categories will see increases of approximately 3.8%, with the revised thresholds becoming effective on January 1, 2027.

For Nigerians considering employment in Luxembourg, the changes mean that prospective employers must ensure their salary offers meet the applicable requirements before proceeding with work permit applications.

Luxembourg Raises Work Permit Salary Thresholds

Luxembourg has also increased the minimum annual gross salary required for the EU Blue Card, a residence and work permit designed for highly qualified non-EU professionals.

The threshold increased from €63,408 to €65,652 on March 3, 2026, representing an additional €2,244 annually.

The revised requirement is linked to Luxembourg’s average gross annual salary and applies to eligible applicants regardless of whether their occupations are classified as shortage or non-shortage roles.

Applications submitted before March 3, 2026, will be assessed under the previous salary threshold, while applications filed on or after that date must satisfy the new requirement.

Luxembourg increases salary requirement for intra-company transfers

Foreign employees transferred to Luxembourg by multinational companies are also subject to revised salary conditions under the EU Intra-Corporate Transfer permit.

The minimum gross monthly salary increased from €3,244.48 to €3,325.59 on June 1, 2026.

Employers must also ensure that transferred workers receive compensation comparable to that offered to employees performing similar roles in Luxembourg.

The requirement applies to eligible employees moving between offices or subsidiaries of the same multinational organisation.

European Countries Tighten Foreign Worker Requirements

Luxembourg’s latest adjustment comes as several European countries review salary requirements for foreign workers, with changes affecting Nigerians seeking employment opportunities abroad.

In September, Denmark set its minimum annual salary for foreign workers at DKK552,000 under its Pay Limit Scheme, up from DKK514,000 in 2025. The requirement applies to eligible foreign nationals seeking residence and work permits through the programme.

Similarly, Poland announced revised salary rules for foreign and local workers, alongside adjustments affecting intra-company transfers and EU Blue Card applicants.

The Netherlands has also strengthened its employment immigration framework. From January 2026, employers sponsoring highly skilled migrants and EU Blue Card holders must provide evidence of salary payments, rather than relying solely on payslips.

Luxembourg itself has previously sought foreign talent to address labour shortages. In February 2024, the country identified approximately 7,000 job vacancies across ten industries, including information technology, banking, accounting, construction, hospitality and industrial cleaning.