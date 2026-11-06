Top 10 countries Nigerians are considering for relocation in 2026

Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany have emerged as the most-researched relocation destinations among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, as changing immigration policies and rising visa fees reshape migration preferences.

Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany have emerged as the most-researched relocation destinations among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, as changing immigration policies and rising visa fees reshape migration preferences.

This is according to the State of Japa 2026 Q3 report published by Japa Calculator on October 30, 2026, which analysed 1,645 relocation calculations conducted between July and September.

It also highlighted growing interest in African countries.

The ranking is based on 1,645 relocation calculations conducted on Japa Calculator between July and September 2026, representing an 18% increase from the preceding quarter. The platform recorded 4,569 calculations since its launch as of October 27, 2026.

The report noted that the calculations represent relocation interest among users of the platform rather than actual migration figures.

The report also provided insights into the professional backgrounds of Nigerians exploring relocation opportunities.

Software engineers, nurses, students, teachers, electricians and product designers were among the most frequently entered occupational categories during the review period.

Nursing recorded 119 calculations, including entries classified as registered nurses, highlighting interest among healthcare professionals researching opportunities abroad.

Geographically, Lagos accounted for 39% of all calculations, followed by Edo, Ogun, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and Oyo State.

Interestingly, working remotely from Nigeria emerged as the highest-scoring recommendation in 53% of calculations, compared with 31% for remaining in Nigeria and 15% for relocating abroad.

Here are the top 10 countries Nigerians researched for relocation in the third quarter of 2026, ranked by their share of calculations on Japa Calculator.

10. New Zealand – 4%

New Zealand ranked tenth among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 4% of calculations conducted on Japa Calculator.

The country maintained its position among the top destinations, having ranked ninth in the second quarter with 3% of calculations.

New Zealand offers several immigration pathways for skilled foreign workers, including the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which allows eligible applicants to work for employers accredited by Immigration New Zealand.

The visa generally requires applicants to have a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and meet relevant skills, experience and other eligibility requirements.

According to the Japa Calculator report, the estimated cost of relocating to New Zealand through the AEWV pathway stood at N7.6 million, compared with N8.3 million a year earlier.

This represents an 8% reduction in naira terms, largely reflecting the appreciation of the Nigerian currency.

The estimate covers visa-related expenses, a one-way flight from Lagos and three months’ rent.

9. Ireland – 4%

Ireland emerged as the ninth most-researched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 4% of calculations.

The country entered the top 10 after ranking outside the leading destinations in the second quarter.

Ireland has become an option for skilled professionals seeking employment opportunities in an English-speaking European country, particularly through its Critical Skills Employment Permit programme.

The permit targets occupations experiencing skills shortages and generally requires applicants to secure qualifying employment with an eligible employer.

According to Japa Calculator, the estimated cost of relocating to Ireland through the Critical Skills Employment Permit pathway stood at N8.5 million, compared with N9.6 million a year earlier.

This represents an 11% reduction in naira terms.

However, the report also clarified that periods spent in Ireland under student immigration permissions, including Stamp 2 and Stamp 2A, generally do not count towards the residence requirements for naturalisation.

This distinction is important for prospective migrants considering education as a pathway to long-term settlement.

8. Cape Verde – 4%

Cape Verde ranked eighth among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 4% of calculations on Japa Calculator.

The West African island country entered the top 10 after remaining outside the leading destinations in the second quarter.

Its emergence reflects a broader shift in the destinations Nigerians are researching, with some users exploring opportunities within Africa alongside traditional migration markets in Europe and North America.

Cape Verde’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism and services, with hospitality, transportation and related businesses playing important roles in employment and economic activity.

However, opportunities for foreign workers depend on local labour market conditions and applicable immigration requirements.

Unlike several other destinations assessed in the report, Japa Calculator did not provide a specific relocation cost estimate for Cape Verde in its published comparison of 21 countries.

The country’s inclusion in the ranking therefore reflects interest recorded on the platform rather than evidence of increased migration or employment opportunities.

7. Saudi Arabia – 4%

Saudi Arabia ranked seventh among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 4% of calculations.

The country moved up from eighth position in the second quarter, when it accounted for 3% of searches.

Saudi Arabia continues to pursue economic diversification under its Vision 2030 programme, which seeks to expand economic activity beyond oil and develop sectors including tourism, entertainment, technology, logistics and infrastructure.

These investments have created demand for various categories of workers, although employment opportunities for foreign nationals depend on employer sponsorship, professional qualifications and applicable labour regulations.

Foreign professionals generally require a qualifying employment arrangement and the necessary work authorisation before taking up employment in the kingdom.

The Japa Calculator report did not provide a specific relocation cost estimate for Saudi Arabia among the 21 countries assessed.

6. Rwanda – 5%

Rwanda emerged as the sixth most-researched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 5% of calculations conducted on Japa Calculator.

The East African country entered the top 10 after ranking outside the leading destinations in the second quarter.

Rwanda has positioned itself as a regional destination for business, technology, tourism and investment, with Kigali serving as an important centre for conferences, entrepreneurship and professional services.

The country is also part of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to promote trade and economic integration across participating African countries.

For Nigerians considering relocation, employment, business registration and longer-term residence remain subject to the relevant immigration and regulatory requirements.

5. United States – 7%

The United States dropped to fifth position among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 7% of calculations.

This represents a sharp decline from the second quarter, when the country ranked first with 17% of calculations.

The decline coincided with significant changes to US immigration policies affecting Nigerian nationals.

Restrictions introduced on January 1, 2026, suspended entry for certain Nigerian nationals seeking immigrant, visitor, student and exchange visas, subject to specified exceptions.

The affected categories include B-1, B-2, F, M and J visas, although the H-1B specialty occupation work visa was not included in the specified suspension.

Routine US visa services in Nigeria were also moved to Lagos from August 1, 2026.

Despite these restrictions, the report estimated that relocating through the H-1B pathway costs approximately N11.9 million, compared with N12.9 million a year earlier. This represents an 8% reduction in naira terms.

4. Australia – 7%

Australia ranked fourth among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 7% of calculations.

The country moved up from fifth position in the second quarter, when it accounted for 6%.

Australia remains a destination for skilled workers and international students, although recent immigration policy changes have increased application costs.

According to Japa Calculator, the Australian government increased visa charges by approximately 25% from July 1, 2026.

The Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189) application charge increased from A$4,910 to A$6,135, while the Student Visa (Subclass 500) fee rose from A$2,000 to A$2,500 for most applicants.

Despite these increases, the estimated naira cost of relocating through the Skilled Independent Visa pathway declined marginally from N15.4 million to N15.2 million.

This represents a 2% reduction, the smallest percentage decline among the 21 relocation routes assessed in the report.

3. Germany – 8%

Germany emerged as the third most-researched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 8% of calculations.

The country moved up from fourth position in the second quarter, although its share declined slightly from 9%.

Germany offers several immigration pathways for qualified foreign workers, including the EU Blue Card, which allows eligible non-EU professionals to live and work in the country.

The programme generally requires applicants to meet qualification, employment and salary conditions.

According to the report, the estimated cost of relocating to Germany through the EU Blue Card pathway declined from N6.2 million to N5.5 million over the past year.

This represents an 11% reduction in naira terms.

The report also clarified that EU Blue Card holders may qualify for permanent residence after 27 months of qualifying employment, or 21 months with B1-level German language proficiency, subject to applicable requirements.

2. United Kingdom – 11%

The United Kingdom ranked second among the most-researched relocation destinations for Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 11% of calculations.

Although the country retained its second-place position from the previous quarter, its share declined from 16%.

The UK remains a destination for Nigerians considering skilled employment, education and longer-term settlement, although visa fees and financial requirements have increased.

The estimated cost of relocating through the Skilled Worker Visa pathway declined from N16.7 million to N15.4 million over the past year.

This represents an 8% reduction in naira terms, primarily reflecting exchange-rate movements.

The report also clarified that the existing settlement pathway for many qualifying work visa holders remained five years at the time of its assessment, despite proposals to increase the standard qualifying period.

1. Canada – 21%

Canada emerged as the most-researched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 21% of calculations conducted.

The country overtook the United States after rising from third position in the second quarter, when it accounted for 16% of calculations.

Canada offers several immigration pathways for skilled foreign workers, including Express Entry, which manages applications under federal economic immigration programmes.

The Federal Skilled Worker Programme allows eligible candidates with qualifying work experience, language proficiency and other required credentials to compete for permanent residence invitations.

The estimated cost of relocating to Canada through the Federal Skilled Worker pathway stood at N22.1 million, compared with N24.1 million a year earlier. This represents an 8% reduction in naira terms.

The platform also estimated Express Entry-related government charges at CAD 1,675 per adult, including processing, biometrics and permanent residence fees.