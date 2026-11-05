Ireland extends UK short-stay visa waiver programme until December 31, 2026

The Irish government has extended its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme until December 31, 2026, allowing eligible foreign nationals travelling from the United Kingdom to enter Ireland without obtaining a separate Irish visa.

The Irish government has extended its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme until December 31, 2026, allowing eligible foreign nationals travelling from the United Kingdom to enter Ireland without obtaining a separate Irish visa.

The extension, announced by Ireland’s Department of Justice, moves the programme’s expiry date from October 31, 2026, providing an additional two months for qualifying travellers.

According to an update by Erickson Immigration Group, the programme permits nationals of designated countries who have entered the UK using certain short-stay visas to travel to Ireland under specified conditions.

The arrangement is designed to facilitate short visits between the two countries while maintaining existing immigration controls.

Under the programme, eligible visitors can remain in Ireland for up to 90 days or the remaining duration of their permitted stay in the UK, whichever is shorter.

Ireland extends UK Visa waiver benefits

The Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme applies to nationals of specific countries who have lawfully entered the UK using qualifying short-stay visas valid for visits of up to 180 days.

Eligible travellers are not required to apply for an additional Irish visa before entering Ireland, provided they satisfy the programme’s conditions.

However, holding a UK visa does not automatically qualify every foreign national for visa-free entry into Ireland.

Travellers must belong to an eligible nationality, have entered the UK under the appropriate visa category and comply with the permitted duration of stay.

The programme also does not grant permission to work, settle permanently or remain in Ireland beyond the authorised period.

For travellers planning visits to both countries, the extension provides additional flexibility, particularly for tourism, family visits and other short-term activities.

Immigration reforms affect foreign nationals

Ireland has introduced several immigration policy changes in 2026, covering short-term travel, employment opportunities and long-term residency requirements for foreign nationals.

In July, Nairametrics reported that Ireland introduced a temporary travel concession, allowing eligible foreign residents with expired Irish Residence Permission cards to travel until August 31, 2026. The measure was introduced to address delays in residence permit renewals, with processing times ranging from seven to 17 weeks.

Earlier in June, Ireland expanded its employment permit system, introducing 32 changes aimed at addressing labour shortages across construction, healthcare, transport and other sectors. The reforms included six additional occupations under the Critical Skills Employment Permit scheme, creating new opportunities for skilled foreign workers, including Nigerians.

However, the country has also considered stricter long-term immigration requirements. In September, Nairametrics reported that Ireland proposed extending the residency requirement for citizenship to eight years, potentially increasing the time foreign nationals must spend in the country before qualifying for naturalisation.