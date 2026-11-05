UK to deploy facial recognition technology in major immigration crackdown

The United Kingdom government is preparing to expand the use of live facial recognition technology at transport hubs and public events as part of a major crackdown on immigration violations.

The United Kingdom government is preparing to expand the use of live facial recognition technology at transport hubs and public events as part of a major crackdown on immigration violations.

The initiative, being developed by the Home Office, will allow immigration enforcement officers to identify individuals who have overstayed their visas, entered the country without permission or failed to comply with immigration conditions.

According to reports, policy documents published in October indicate that the technology could be deployed for general immigration enforcement, including cases involving civil immigration violations rather than criminal offences.

The development comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood moves to strengthen immigration enforcement through increased funding, additional personnel and expanded deportation operations.

UK Expands Immigration Facial Recognition Plans

The Home Office said the technology would help immigration officers identify individuals subject to removal proceedings and those attempting to re-enter the UK unlawfully.

According to the policy documents, facial recognition cameras could also reduce the need for repeated enforcement visits to residential properties and workplaces.

The government has already conducted three trials of the technology at Holyhead port in north Wales between November 2025 and February 2026.

Those trials focused on identifying individuals travelling from Ireland who were subject to deportation orders or wanted for immigration-related criminal offences.

However, the programme has now entered its formal delivery phase, with authorities considering wider deployments at transport hubs and events attracting large crowds.

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that officials were considering additional trials while examining the potential benefits and implications of the technology.

The policy also specifies that individuals under 18 will not be included on facial recognition watchlists.

Concerns over surveillance and migrant rights

The proposed expansion has attracted criticism from civil liberties organisations, which warn that the technology could expose migrant communities to disproportionate surveillance.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants described the development as a significant escalation of immigration enforcement powers.

Similarly, the Open Rights Group raised concerns about transparency, public consent and the absence of comprehensive legislation governing facial recognition technology.

Critics have also highlighted the potential for inaccurate identification, particularly among people of colour.

Meanwhile, Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner William Webster questioned whether existing regulatory arrangements adequately cover the expanding use of facial recognition across government agencies.

UK Tightens Immigration Enforcement Measures

On November 3, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the UK government reversed its proposed 15-year settlement requirement for migrant care workers. Under the revised policy, eligible foreign care workers, including Nigerians who arrived before May 2025 and earn at least £25,000 annually, will retain the five-year pathway to permanent residency.

The decision forms part of the government’s wider Earned Settlement reforms, which propose increasing the standard qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five to 10 years. Migrants who breach immigration rules could face significantly longer waiting periods, depending on their circumstances.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria ranked fourth among non-EU+ nationalities migrating to the UK, with approximately 40,000 Nigerians arriving in the year ending June 2025. Of this number, 25,000 entered for study, 12,000 for work and 3,000 through other routes.