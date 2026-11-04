Canada introduces new asylum rules as claims fall by 52%

The Canadian government has introduced new regulations to modernize its asylum system, establishing a single online application process and clearer timelines for reviewing refugee protection claims.

The Canadian government has introduced new regulations to modernize its asylum system, establishing a single online application process and clearer timelines for reviewing refugee protection claims.

The changes, which were announced on November 3, 2026, are aimed at reducing processing delays, improving administrative efficiency and ensuring that eligible asylum seekers receive timely decisions.

According to a statement issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Tuesday, the reforms come amid a significant decline in asylum applications over the past two years.

Between January and August 2026, asylum claims fell by 52% compared with the corresponding period in 2025 and by 68% compared with the same period in 2024.

The government said the decline had eased pressure on the asylum system, creating an opportunity to introduce further administrative reforms.

Canada Reports 52% Drop in Asylum Claims

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, said the new regulations would improve processing efficiency while maintaining protection for individuals fleeing persecution.

“A strong asylum system allows claims to be processed efficiently and protects people who need it,” Diab said.

She explained that the changes would provide applicants with greater certainty while supporting a fair and sustainable immigration system.

The minister added that the reforms would help claimants understand application requirements and move through the screening and referral stages more efficiently.

Canada Introduces Single Online Asylum Application

Under the new regulations, asylum seekers will use a single online application process, regardless of whether they submit claims from within Canada or at a port of entry.

The government also introduced additional administrative measures, including:

Defined timelines for key government reviews to reduce unnecessary delays.

Clearer rules governing the reinstatement of withdrawn claims and claims that have not been abandoned.

Additional procedural support for vulnerable asylum seekers.

Measures to help individuals with eligible asylum claims access work permits.

Exceptions to certain new asylum eligibility restrictions.

IRCC said the changes would support more timely decisions by the independent Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, which determines eligible refugee protection claims.

Bill C-12 Reshapes Canada’s Asylum System

The regulations follow the passage of the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, also known as Bill C-12, which became law on March 26, 2026.

The legislation introduced new asylum eligibility requirements, expanded information-sharing provisions and additional immigration enforcement powers.

The regulations were initially published for public consultation in June 2026 before being finalized.

The reforms also come amid broader changes affecting Nigerian asylum seekers and other foreign nationals.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria ranked among the countries with the highest Canadian asylum approvals in 2025. The report showed that 6,765 applications were submitted by Nigerians, with 3,463 claims approved and 1,377 rejected. Another 21,573 cases remained pending.

Earlier, Canada suspended new applications under parts of its private refugee sponsorship programme in November 2024 to address processing backlogs and improve administrative efficiency.

More recently, Nairametrics reported that Canada introduced fines of up to CAD 1.5 million for unauthorized immigration advice and related violations.