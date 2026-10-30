Canada’s new immigration rules could cost agents CAD1.5 million in fines

The Canadian government has introduced new penalties of up to CAD1.5 million($1.07million) for immigration consultants and other representatives found providing unauthorized immigration services or deliberately submitting false information on behalf of applicants.

The Canadian government has introduced new penalties of up to CAD1.5 million($1.07million) for immigration consultants and other representatives found providing unauthorized immigration services or deliberately submitting false information on behalf of applicants.

The new regulations are aimed at protecting foreign nationals from immigration fraud and strengthening accountability among individuals offering paid immigration and citizenship services.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the rules apply to both licensed and unlicensed representatives, including those operating outside Canada.

The measures could affect immigration agents serving Nigerian applicants, as the regulations extend to individuals providing paid immigration services regardless of their location.

Immigration agents fines

Under the new framework, individuals providing paid immigration or citizenship advice without proper authorization face penalties starting at CAD 5,000.

Those who knowingly provide false or misleading information on behalf of applicants, or assist applicants in submitting such information, face penalties of CAD 15,000.

Additional penalties may apply where an immigration application is approved based on inaccurate information.

Repeat violations could attract cumulative fines of up to CAD 1.5 million, depending on the seriousness and frequency of the offences.

The Canadian government also plans to publish the names of penalized representatives and details of their violations in an online registry expected to launch in 2027.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the measures would help protect applicants from exploitation while holding dishonest representatives accountable.

Canada tightens immigration representative requirements

The regulations also have implications for employers managing immigration applications internally.

Companies have been advised to review whether employees handling immigration processes are authorized to provide paid immigration advice or representation.

According to immigration law firm Fragomen, employers and foreign nationals should verify the credentials of immigration representatives and ensure that information submitted in applications is accurate.

For Nigerians seeking Canadian study permits, work permits or permanent residency, the development reinforces the importance of engaging authorized immigration professionals.

Applicants can verify whether consultants are registered with the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants or whether lawyers belong to the relevant Canadian law society.

Canada expands crackdown on immigration fraud

Canada has been introducing measures to strengthen immigration oversight, particularly concerning fraudulent applications, unauthorized consultants and employer compliance.

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that Canada had unveiled draft regulations to reform immigration consulting and combat fraud. The proposals included penalties of up to CAD 1.5 million for representatives involved in misrepresentation, alongside stronger investigative powers and a compensation fund for victims of dishonest consultants.

The measures followed an earlier crackdown in Ontario, where Nairametrics reported plans to introduce tougher penalties for fraudulent immigration representatives, including increased fines and possible lifetime bans for serious offences.

More recently, a March 2026 audit highlighted weaknesses in Canada’s immigration monitoring system. As reported by Nairametrics, approximately 800 study permits issued between 2018 and 2023 involved fraudulent documents or misrepresentation, raising concerns about enforcement gaps.

The latest penalties represent another step in Canada’s efforts to address these weaknesses and improve accountability among immigration service providers.