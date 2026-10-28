UK raises student visa proof of funds to £14,130 from November 30

The United Kingdom has announced an increase in the financial requirements for international students applying for study visas, with applicants studying in London expected to demonstrate access to at least £14,130 in living expenses from November 30, 2026.

The United Kingdom has announced an increase in the financial requirements for international students applying for study visas, with applicants studying in London expected to demonstrate access to at least £14,130 in living expenses from November 30, 2026.

The revised maintenance requirements, introduced by the UK Home Office, will affect prospective international students, including Nigerians, seeking admission into British universities.

Under the new rules, students must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their living expenses during their studies, in addition to tuition fees and other visa-related costs.

The adjustment comes amid rising living expenses in the UK and increasing financial pressures on international students.

UK increases student visa maintenance funds

According to the revised requirements, international students studying in London will need to demonstrate access to £1,570 per month, up from the current £1,529.

For courses lasting nine months or longer, the total maintenance requirement will increase from £13,761 to £14,130, representing an additional £369.

Students studying outside London will be required to show £1,203 monthly, compared with the existing £1,171.

The maximum nine-month maintenance requirement outside London will consequently rise from £10,539 to £10,827, an increase of £288.

These amounts represent the minimum living expenses applicants must demonstrate when applying for a student visa and do not include tuition fees.

Applicants must also account for the UK student visa application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge, which are payable separately.

The changes mean Nigerian students planning to study in the UK will need to make additional financial provisions before submitting their visa applications.

International students face rising living costs

The revised requirements come as international students continue to make significant contributions to the UK’s higher education sector and wider economy.

According to figures cited in the report, approximately 685,565 international students were enrolled in UK higher education institutions during the 2024/2025 academic year, representing 24% of the total student population.

Of this number, approximately 622,000 students came from countries outside the European Union, while 63,600 were from EU countries.

Professor Padam Simkhada, Dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, noted that international students contributed approximately £41.9 billion to the UK economy during the 2021/2022 academic year.

However, rising accommodation costs, limited employment opportunities and restrictions on working hours continue to create financial challenges for international students.

International students face higher UK costs

The latest increase follows previous adjustments to the UK’s financial requirements for international students.

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that the UK increased maintenance requirements to £1,483 monthly for students studying in London and £1,136 for those outside London.

More recently, it was reported that some UK universities had withdrawn admission offers to Nigerian students amid rising visa refusal rates. The report noted that the UK issued 30,204 study visas to Nigerians in 2025, representing a 59% increase from 2024.

In July 2026, Nairametrics also reported that the UK had waived upfront proof-of-funds documentation for eligible students from three African countries.