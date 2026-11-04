Nigerians can secure jobs in Germany without university degrees – Envoy

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Senator Ita Enang, has said Nigerians without university degrees can secure employment in Germany, particularly in vocational and technical occupations where practical skills are required.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Senator Ita Enang, has said Nigerians without university degrees can secure employment in Germany, particularly in vocational and technical occupations where practical skills are required.

Enang said opportunities exist for skilled workers in hospitality, driving, welding, woodworking and construction, stressing that university qualifications are not the only route into the European country’s labour market.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, the ambassador explained that many Nigerians overlook these opportunities because they believe employment abroad requires advanced academic qualifications.

The ambassador also disclosed ongoing discussions with German authorities aimed at establishing structured labour migration opportunities for Nigerians.

Germany Offers Jobs to Skilled Nigerians

“It’s not only graduates that are entitled to employment in Germany or in Europe,” he said.

He explained that individuals with experience in driving, hospitality, woodworking, welding and construction could explore employment opportunities based on their skills.

According to him, the perception that applicants must possess extensive academic qualifications has discouraged many Nigerians from considering vocational employment pathways.

The ambassador, however, identified visa processing, language barriers and professional qualification requirements as major obstacles facing prospective Nigerian workers.

He added that learning German could improve applicants’ chances of securing employment and integrating into the country’s workforce.

Nigeria Explores Germany Labour Migration Agreement

Enang disclosed that he had initiated discussions with German authorities on establishing structured labour migration arrangements that could create additional employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He said Nigeria was examining agreements Germany had reached with countries such as India and Kenya to understand how similar frameworks could support Nigerian workers.

The ambassador identified Germany’s Ambassador for Migration Cooperation, Dr Ludwig Jung, among officials he had engaged on the matter.

He also disclosed ongoing engagements with the German Africa Skilled Mobility Foundation to identify employment pathways for Nigerian professionals and vocational workers.

According to him, the discussions are intended to facilitate labour mobility while enabling Nigerians to acquire skills that could eventually benefit the domestic economy.

He further revealed that he was working with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and universities to explore training opportunities and align Nigerian qualifications with German labour market requirements.

Germany’s Opportunity Card Supports Skilled Workers

Germany has introduced several immigration pathways to attract foreign workers, although eligibility depends on the specific visa category and applicants’ qualifications.