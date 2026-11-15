Ireland opens applications for 2027 seasonal work permits, offers jobs to foreign workers

Ireland has opened applications for employers seeking approval to recruit foreign workers under a new seasonal work permit scheme launching in 2027, covering temporary jobs in the country’s horticulture sector. According to Ireland’s Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, the scheme will provide up to 300 permits across six approved employers for seasonal activities, including […]

Ireland has opened applications for employers seeking approval to recruit foreign workers under a new seasonal work permit scheme launching in 2027, covering temporary jobs in the country’s horticulture sector.

According to Ireland’s Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, the scheme will provide up to 300 permits across six approved employers for seasonal activities, including fruit and vegetable harvesting.

Eligible workers will be able to take up employment for three to seven months during the picking season, which runs from April to November 2027.

Employers have until December 12, 2026, to apply for approval, while selected businesses can begin submitting work permit applications from January 1, 2027.

Ireland limits seasonal permits to 300

Ireland’s seasonal employment scheme will operate through businesses designated as Approved Seasonal Employers, with recruitment limited to six participating companies.

The government has capped the programme at 300 permits to assess how the arrangement works before considering its future development.

Employers must conduct a labour market needs test before recruiting foreign workers under the scheme.

Participating companies must explain their recruitment plans and employ at least two seasonal permit holders.

Eligible positions must involve work that recurs each season, including horticultural activities during the picking period.

Employment contracts must last between three and seven months, with the 2027 season running from April to November.

The department’s guidance also restricts recruitment to nationals of two established partner countries.

However, the published guidance does not identify those countries, meaning eligibility for Nigerian passport holders remains unconfirmed.

Foreign workers interested in the programme will therefore need to establish whether their nationality qualifies before pursuing employment opportunities.

The December 12 deadline applies to businesses seeking approval as seasonal employers, rather than individual workers applying for jobs.

Approved businesses can begin submitting permit applications from January 1, 2027.

Ireland sets €32,691 salary threshold

Ireland has established a minimum annual remuneration rate of €32,691 for employment under the 2027 seasonal work permit scheme.

The amount will be adjusted according to the length of each worker’s contract, which must fall within the permitted three-to-seven-month employment period.

Approved employers must arrange suitable accommodation for seasonal workers recruited through the programme.

Employers must also provide health insurance for workers during their employment.

Eligible accommodation and health insurance costs may count towards the remuneration threshold, subject to Ireland’s minimum wage requirements.

The government has waived the employment permit application fee for the 2027 scheme.

The remuneration provisions mean that the stated €32,691 figure is an annual rate rather than the amount every seasonal worker will receive during a shorter contract.

Employers will be required to comply with the applicable pay rules while making the necessary accommodation and insurance arrangements.

The scheme also includes a condition for workers who intend to return for another seasonal employment period.

Such workers must spend at least five months outside Ireland before becoming eligible for another seasonal permit in the following year.

These requirements form part of the conditions employers must consider when recruiting temporary workers.

Ireland expands foreign worker permit routes

The seasonal work permit scheme follows Ireland’s June 2026 expansion of its employment permit system, which introduced additional recruitment opportunities for foreign workers.

Nairametrics previously reported that the expansion opened employment routes in occupations covered by new or renewed quotas, while retaining labour market testing requirements for participating employers.

Employers recruiting under the expanded permit categories were required to assess the availability of workers in the local labour market before seeking foreign employees.

The 2027 seasonal scheme applies a similar labour market needs test to horticultural businesses recruiting for temporary picking-season jobs.

Ireland also tightened its employment visa documentation requirements in 2025, requiring applicants to provide valid employment permits and supporting documents.

Those documents included employer information about the position, remuneration and accommodation arrangements where applicable.