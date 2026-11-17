The United Kingdom government has proposed new removal notice rules that would allow immigration authorities to notify certain migrants of their intended removal before their appeal rights are exhausted.

The United Kingdom government has proposed new removal notice rules that would allow immigration authorities to notify certain migrants of their intended removal before their appeal rights are exhausted.

The proposal was contained in an amendment tabled by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to the Immigration and Asylum Bill for the House of Commons report stage on November 17, 2026.

Under the amendment, the Home Office could remove eligible individuals within six months after their appeal rights end, provided they had received an initial written notice at least five working days before those rights expired.

A separate written notice specifying their departure arrangements would also be required before removal could take place.

UK proposes earlier migrant removal notices

The proposed changes would allow the Home Office to issue an initial notice of intention to remove while an individual’s immigration appeal rights are still active.

The procedure would apply to people liable to removal who had appealed, or had the right to appeal, before the proposed Independent Immigration Appeals Authority.

The first written notice would inform the individual that removal could take place once their appeal rights are exhausted, unless their appeal succeeds.

The notice would identify the intended destination and every possible stop along the journey.

Before removal, the Home Office or an immigration officer would issue a second notice specifying the departure date, destination and expected stops.

The destination in the second notice would have to match the first, while additional stops would be restricted to the UK or certain countries permitted under existing legislation.

Under the amendment, appeal rights would be considered exhausted when the individual could no longer lodge an appeal within the applicable time limit and any appeal already filed was no longer pending.

The procedure would cover appeals involving protection claims, human rights claims and certain cases under European Economic Area and post-Brexit citizens’ rights rules.

Cases certified on national security grounds would be excluded.

Existing statutory protections relating to the removal of certain children and their parents, alongside a one-month notice requirement in specified EEA cases, would continue to apply.

Late immigration appeals face tighter rules

The government has also proposed changes to the handling of late appeals, failed removal attempts and immigration hearings.

These amendments would affect procedures before the proposed Independent Immigration Appeals Authority and the timeframe available for removal in certain circumstances.

The statutory timeframe would increase from 21 days to six months in certain cases involving failed removal attempts or unsuccessful judicial review applications.

The appeals authority would be required to reject late appeals unless it found a good reason for the delay.

Where removal was scheduled within five days of a late appeal being filed, the authority would have to decide how to handle the appeal before removal, where reasonably practicable.

Adjudicators would determine whether hearings were necessary, with remote hearings becoming the default unless considered inappropriate.

The changes would give adjudicators discretion over whether an immigration appeal requires a hearing.

Where a hearing is necessary, it would ordinarily take place remotely, although an adjudicator could decide that the circumstances justify another arrangement.

The proposed six-month timeframe would also apply in specified situations where an earlier removal attempt had failed or a judicial review application had been unsuccessful.

These measures are contained in the bill’s report-stage amendment paper and would require parliamentary approval before taking effect.

Until then, they remain proposals rather than changes to immigration law already in force.

UK and Nigeria strengthen deportation cooperation

The proposed removal notice rules follow earlier UK government efforts to simplify immigration appeals and strengthen arrangements for returning people without a legal right to remain.

In March 2025, the government announced digital reforms to its immigration appeals process, aimed at improving how immigration cases are handled.

At the time, the UK said the First-tier Tribunal’s immigration and asylum service handled approximately 50,000 appeals annually.

These included challenges to Home Office decisions concerning permission to stay, entry clearance and deportation.

It was intended to simplify the return of Nigerian nationals who had exhausted their legal right to remain in the UK.

The separate immigration enforcement agreement outlined plans to curb visa fraud, strengthen action against immigration crime and pursue tougher penalties.

The latest proposed amendments concern removal notices and appeal procedures more broadly and would take effect only if approved through the parliamentary process.