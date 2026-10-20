Canada visitor visa processing time for Nigerians rises to 103 days

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reported longer processing times for several temporary residence applications, including work permits, study permits and visitor visas, following its latest update.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reported longer processing times for several temporary residence applications, including work permits, study permits and visitor visas, following its latest update.

The changes affect applicants from several countries, including Nigeria, India, Pakistan and the Philippines, although some immigration categories recorded shorter waiting periods.

According to the updated figures, Nigerian applicants seeking Canadian visitor visas now face an estimated processing time of 103 days, while work and study permit processing times remain unchanged at 10 weeks each. Previously visitor visa waiting times stood at 84-87 days at most.

The development comes as Canada continues to manage temporary residence applications amid varying processing volumes and administrative requirements.

What the data is saying

IRCC’s latest figures show that work permit processing times increased by one week for applicants applying from within Canada, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Applications submitted within Canada now take approximately 15 weeks, compared with 14 weeks previously.

Pakistan’s processing time increased from eight to nine weeks, while the Philippines rose from seven to eight weeks.

Processing times remained unchanged at 11 weeks for India, 10 weeks for Nigeria and six weeks for the United States. Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Canada increased processing times for Nigerian study permit applicants from nine to 10 weeks in September 2026, while visitor visa waiting periods rose from 84 to 87 days.

Study permit applications also recorded increases across several countries.

India’s estimated processing time rose to seven weeks, Pakistan increased to eight weeks, and the Philippines reached six weeks.

However, processing times for applicants within Canada and the United States declined to seven and five weeks, respectively.

Super visa and visitor visa processing times

The latest update also revealed longer waiting periods for super visas, which allow eligible parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit Canada for extended periods.

The Philippines recorded the largest increase, with processing times rising by 13 days to 103 days.

Pakistan’s estimated waiting period reached 105 days, while India and the United States recorded 77 and 68 days, respectively.

Nigeria was the only country among those highlighted to record a decline, with super visa processing times falling from 37 to 35 days.

Meanwhile, visitor visa processing times increased to 103 days for Nigerian applicants and 12 days for applications submitted within Canada.

India, Pakistan and the Philippines recorded shorter waiting periods of 29, 65 and 24 days, respectively.

The United States remained unchanged at 18 days.

What you should know

IRCC also publishes processing estimates for temporary residents seeking to extend their stay in Canada.

Visitor record applications currently have an estimated processing time of 357 days, while study permit extensions take approximately eight weeks, with 27,700 applications awaiting decisions.

Work permit extensions are estimated at 13 weeks, with approximately 205,400 applications in the queue.

The immigration authority explained that its published processing times are estimates rather than guaranteed timelines.

Actual waiting periods may vary depending on application completeness, background checks, case complexity and the volume of applications received.

Applicants are therefore advised to submit complete documentation and monitor their application status through official IRCC channels.

Get up to speed

The latest October figures indicate that Nigerian visitor visa processing times have increased further to 103 days, representing a 16-day increase from September 16.

In August, Nairametrics reported that Canada raised its proof-of-funds requirement for international students to C$23,448 from September 1, excluding tuition and transportation costs.

Canada also reduced its 2026 study permit allocation to 408,000, comprising 155,000 permits for new international students and 253,000 extensions for existing students.

In January, Nairametrics reported that more than 1.8 million temporary resident permits were expected to expire in Canada by the end of 2026, affecting international students, foreign workers and visitors.