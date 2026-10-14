US cuts deadline for refugees to challenge status termination to 10 days

The United States government has reduced the period allowed for refugees to challenge the termination of their legal status from 30 days to 10 days, raising concerns over the possibility of increased deportations.

The United States government has reduced the period allowed for refugees to challenge the termination of their legal status from 30 days to 10 days, raising concerns over the possibility of increased deportations.

The new policy, introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration, effective immediately as part of broader efforts to tighten immigration controls and review refugee admissions.

According to reports, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the measure is intended to address potential risks involving individuals admitted into the country as refugees despite allegedly failing to meet eligibility requirements.

The policy particularly targets concerns surrounding refugees admitted during former President Joe Biden’s administration, which immigration authorities claim experienced weaknesses in screening and verification procedures.

At least 185,000 refugees admitted during Biden’s presidency who have pending green card applications are already undergoing government reviews.

Although authorities have not disclosed how many individuals could ultimately be affected, immigration advocates warn that the shortened deadline could leave thousands vulnerable to losing their legal protection.

Refugee Groups Oppose 10-Day Deadline

Refugee resettlement organisations have criticised the policy, arguing that the 10-day deadline provides insufficient time for affected individuals to obtain legal representation and gather supporting documents.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Global Refuge, said many refugees had already undergone extensive background checks and interviews before receiving approval to enter the United States.

She argued that requiring them to defend their status within 10 days could make it difficult to obtain legal assistance, translate documents or retrieve records from countries they fled.

Similarly, refugee assistance organisation HIAS warned that the policy could expose vulnerable individuals to deportation to countries where they face persecution or violence.

However, USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler defended the decision, stating that the administration was strengthening refugee screening procedures to ensure protection is granted only to eligible applicants.

Trump Administration Restricts Refugee Admissions

The latest development follows a series of immigration restrictions introduced since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025.

In September 2026, the administration announced plans to limit refugee admissions to 17,500 for the 2027 fiscal year, with most places expected to be allocated to white South Africans.

This represents a significant departure from the Biden administration’s annual refugee admissions target of 125,000.

The administration had earlier suspended refugee admissions before reopening the programme with substantially narrower eligibility priorities.

Under US immigration rules, refugees are generally screened and approved outside the country before arrival, unlike asylum seekers who apply for protection at the border or from within the United States.

Refugees can subsequently apply for permanent residency through the green card process.

Earlier in May, USCIS announced that certain foreign nationals temporarily residing in the country, including Nigerians, would generally be required to return to their home countries to apply for Green Cards, subject to exceptions.