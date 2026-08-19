South Africa denies stopping visas for Nigerians over anti-migrant protests

The South African Consulate in Lagos has denied reports that it has stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in response to anti-migrant protests in South Africa, insisting that all applicants who meet the requirements will continue to be processed without discrimination.

The South African Consulate in Lagos has denied reports that it has stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in response to anti-migrant protests in South Africa, insisting that all applicants who meet the requirements will continue to be processed without discrimination.

Consul General Prof. Bobby Moroe made the clarification on the sidelines of a round-table organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos, themed South Africa’s Xenophobia in Comparative Perspective.

Moroe also announced the introduction of South Africa’s Electronic Travel Authorisation system, a new digital platform designed to simplify and speed up the travel authorisation process for prospective visitors, replacing aspects of the traditional visa application process.

What the Consul General is saying

Moroe said the only basis for visa rejection is failure to meet the standard requirements, and that the ongoing xenophobic protests in South Africa have no bearing on how Nigerian applications are assessed.

“Visas continue to be issued in spite of the ongoing protests, and Nigerians are still visiting the country for tourism and other legitimate purposes,” he said.

“We wish to make it clear again that Nigerians under these circumstances faced today will never be discriminated against. No basis will justify why your visa is rejected except that you, for one reason or another may not have qualified with the requirements of the visa,” he added.

On the new Electronic Travel Authorisation system, Moroe said it reduces documentation requirements.

It also makes the application process more accessible by allowing prospective travelers to apply directly from their mobile devices, making the process faster, safer, and more convenient.

Get up to speed

The Consulate’s denial comes amid heightened tension between Nigeria and South Africa following a sustained wave of xenophobic attacks and anti-migrant protests that have continued since April 2026 in South Africa.

The attacks have prompted the Federal Government to repatriate about 1,490 Nigerians through a formal evacuation programme that has since concluded, with a further 83 returnees expected in Lagos on Wednesday, August 19, through privately funded flights.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals by South African police and warned that “all options remain on the table” if attacks on Nigerians persist.

This had fuelled speculation about retaliatory measures affecting travel between the two countries.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also condemned the attacks and called on African leaders to adopt a united position against the wave of xenophoba attacks in South Africa, describing the incidents as unacceptable and contrary to the ideals of African solidarity.

What you should know

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that South Africa is proposing a new ZAR 500 ($30) processing fee for travellers applying for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), as the country expands its digital border management system.

The proposed fee was published by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and is currently subject to public consultation until August 11, 2026.

If approved, it will introduce a fixed processing charge for eligible travellers applying for the online travel authorisation.

The proposed charge is expected to affect foreign nationals, including Nigerians, who require travel authorisation for short-term visits to South Africa.