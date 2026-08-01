South Africa plans new $30 travel permit fee for visitors

South Africa is proposing a new ZAR 500 ($30) processing fee for travellers applying for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), as the country continues expanding its digital border management system.

South Africa is proposing a new ZAR 500 ($30) processing fee for travellers applying for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), as the country continues expanding its digital border management system.

The proposed fee, published by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs, is currently open for public consultation until August 11, 2026. If approved, it will take effect from August 17, 2026, adding a fixed processing charge for eligible travellers applying for the online travel permit.

The development is expected to affect foreign nationals, including Nigerians, who require travel authorization for short-term visits to South Africa.

What they are saying

Under the proposed regulations, applicants will pay ZAR 500 to obtain an ETA, which allows multiple entries into South Africa for tourism and business purposes.

An approved ETA permits travellers to stay in the country for up to 90 days per visit and provides the option of extending the stay once for an additional 90 days through an online application.

Authorities said the digital permit is linked to a QR code that can be stored on a mobile device or printed for presentation at immigration checkpoints, enabling travellers to use automated border gates where available.

South African authorities have reiterated that travellers who are required to obtain an ETA or eVisa before departure will be denied entry if they arrive without valid authorization.

The country does not issue visas or electronic travel permits on arrival, making advance approval mandatory for eligible travellers.

For now, ETA holders can enter South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport, and Lanseria International Airport.

What you should know

The proposed ETA fee comes as South Africa continues to tighten its immigration system while grappling with heightened tensions over undocumented migration and xenophobic violence.

In May 2026, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa linked rising anti-immigrant sentiment to illegal immigration, arguing that undocumented migration was placing pressure on jobs, healthcare, housing and other public services.

While condemning attacks on foreign nationals, Ramaphosa said the government would strengthen border enforcement through the Border Management Authority and other security agencies while cracking down on employers violating immigration and labour laws.

The immigration debate has also strained diplomatic relations with Nigeria. In July 2026, the Nigerian government formally rebuked South Africa over what it described as a three-decade pattern of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants.

During bilateral talks in Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, said anti-immigrant violence had become a recurring problem, citing multiple outbreaks since 1995 and noting that dozens of Nigerians had lost their lives in recent years.