Search for jobs drives 50% of Africans considering emigration – Report

The search for employment is emerging as the biggest reason Africans consider leaving their home countries, as economic pressures continue to shape migration decisions across the continent, according to a new Afrobarometer report.

The search for employment is emerging as the biggest reason Africans consider leaving their home countries, as economic pressures continue to shape migration decisions across the continent, according to a new Afrobarometer report.

The findings form part of Afrobarometer’s African Insights 2026: Beyond Borders report, which examines citizens’ views on migration, trade, global powers, Africa’s representation in international institutions and climate change across 38 African countries.

The report found that Africans are increasingly looking beyond their home countries for economic opportunities, with the desire to emigrate particularly pronounced among younger and more educated citizens.

What the report is saying

According to Afrobarometer, nearly half, 45% of Africans, said they have considered emigrating, including 25% who said they had thought about leaving “a lot.”

Across 31 countries with data available for both periods, the share who had considered emigrating “a lot” rose from 18% in 2016/2018 to 25% in 2024/2025, a 40% increase.

Among those considering emigration, 50% said they would leave in search of work, while 29% cited escaping poverty or economic hardship.

“When we ask why people contemplate leaving their country, half (50%) say they would go in search of work, and another 29% would leave to escape poverty or economic hardship,” Afrobarometer said in the report.

Only small proportions cited non-economic reasons, including 4% who mentioned pursuing education, 3% political factors such as democracy and freedom, and another 3% travel and tourism.

Afrobarometer said the desire to emigrate is highest among young and educated Africans, with 32% of respondents aged 18 to 35 saying they had considered leaving “a lot,” compared with 11% of those aged above 55.

The report also found that 31% of respondents with post-secondary education had given “a lot” of consideration to leaving, compared with 18% among those with no formal education.

Where Africans want to go

Europe and North America are the leading destinations among Africans who have considered emigrating, with fewer potential emigrants looking to remain within Africa.

Afrobarometer found that 32% of potential emigrants would choose Europe, while 28% would prefer North America.

Another 17% would move elsewhere within their subregion, while 5% would choose another African country outside their subregion. A further 16% selected another country or region outside Africa, Europe and North America.

The report said potential emigrants have increasingly shifted away from staying on the continent toward other global regions.

Across 31 countries where comparable data were available, the proportion of potential emigrants preferring another African country fell from 36% in 2016/2018 to 26% in 2024/2025.

Get up to speed

The findings come amid growing evidence in Nigeria that employment pressures are influencing decisions to relocate within and outside the country.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that 45.3% of Nigerian households had experienced a job loss, business closure or inability to find work in the previous 12 months, according to SBM Intelligence.

The report also found that 79.1% of respondents would consider relocating from their current geopolitical zone for a good job, highlighting the link between employment opportunities and mobility in Nigeria.

Nairametrics also reported in March that more than 60,300 Nigerians had returned from dangerous migration routes since 2017 through assisted voluntary return programmes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The report noted that many had embarked on risky journeys in search of better economic opportunities abroad.

What you should know

Europe is facing a demographic shift marked by an ageing population and a growing need for workers, while Africa remains home to one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.

Nairametrics reported in May that Europe’s ageing and declining population is increasing demand for workers even as Africa’s population remains young and continues to grow.

The report noted that migration from Africa to Europe is being shaped partly by economic and demographic factors, with African workers filling labour needs in sectors across European economies.