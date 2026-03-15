More than 60,300 Nigerian migrants have been returned to the country since 2017 through assisted voluntary return programmes after becoming stranded along dangerous irregular migration routes.

This was disclosed by International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Sharon Dimanche, during a media engagement on Saturday in Benin City.

According to her, many of the returnees embarked on risky journeys in search of better economic opportunities abroad but later found themselves trapped along irregular migration routes where they faced exploitation, abuse and life-threatening conditions.

She explained that several migrants became stranded in transit countries across North Africa and along routes leading to Europe, where many fall victim to human trafficking networks, forced labour, detention and other forms of exploitation before being assisted back home through humanitarian programmes.

What they are saying

Dimanche said the organisation has helped thousands of Nigerians return home safely while providing support to help them rebuild their lives after traumatic migration experiences.

“Across Nigeria, over 60,300 migrants have returned with IOM’s assistance since 2017, many survivors of exploitation and abuse along dangerous migration routes,” she said.

She also stressed that beyond facilitating their safe return, the agency supports migrants through reintegration programmes aimed at helping them regain stability.

“These returns were carried out under programmes to rescue migrants trapped along irregular migration routes and support their reintegration into society.”

More insights

The return of thousands of migrants reflects a broader trend in Nigeria, where many citizens continue to consider leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

Survey data by NOI Polls shows that about 56% of Nigerians have considered emigrating, representing a sharp increase from 36% recorded in 2017.

The proportion of people who say they have given “a lot” of thought to leaving the country has also tripled, rising from 11% to 33%.

The desire to emigrate is particularly strong among young people, urban residents and highly educated Nigerians. About 71% of those with post-secondary education, 63% of urban residents, and 60% of citizens aged 18 to 35 say they have considered leaving the country.

Among unemployed Nigerians actively seeking jobs, two-thirds (66%) have contemplated emigrating, while 58% of full-time workers and 56% of part-time workers also say they have thought about leaving.

Economic factors remain the major drivers, with 42% citing job opportunities and 39% pointing to economic hardship or poverty as key reasons for considering relocation.

What you should know

The International Organization for Migration is the United Nations agency responsible for promoting humane and orderly migration, supporting migrants during crises and helping governments manage migration challenges.

In Nigeria, the organisation works on humanitarian assistance for migrants, support for internally displaced persons and programmes aimed at promoting safe and legal migration pathways.

Dimanche noted that the organisation’s work also focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of irregular migration and ensuring migrants do not risk their lives on unsafe journeys.

“Too many young people still risk their lives on dangerous journeys believing there is no other option. Migration should never be a desperate gamble. It should happen safely, legally and with dignity,” she said.

In December 2020, Nairametrics reported that the International Organization for Migration had returned about 16,800 Nigerian irregular migrants since launching a return and reintegration scheme with the European Union in 2017 to safely bring back Nigerians stranded in Europe.