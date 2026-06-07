In this article, Nairametrics highlights 10 countries that announced immigration, visa, or travel reforms in the first half of 2026 that could make it easier for Nigerians to travel, work, relocate, or secure long-term residency opportunities.

For many Nigerians considering relocation opportunities abroad, 2026 has been a year of mixed signals.

Across several traditional migration destinations, governments have continued to tighten immigration rules amid growing political pressure over migration levels, housing shortages, labour market concerns, and rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Europe have introduced stricter visa requirements, tougher residency conditions, and increased scrutiny of foreign applicants.

A recent review by Nairametrics found that several popular destinations for Nigerian migrants have adopted measures aimed at reducing net migration, making it increasingly difficult for prospective students, workers, and families seeking to relocate.

Yet while some countries are raising barriers, others are moving in the opposite direction.

Driven by labour shortages, demographic challenges, economic expansion plans, tourism goals, and regional integration efforts, a growing number of countries have introduced new visa programmes, residency pathways, work permit reforms, or visa-free travel arrangements that could benefit Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

In this article, Nairametrics highlights 10 countries that announced immigration, visa, or travel reforms in the first half of 2026 that could make it easier for Nigerians to travel, work, relocate, or secure long-term residency opportunities.

1. Canada: New permanent residency pathways for medical doctors

Canada kicked off 2026 by unveiling fresh immigration options designed specifically for international medical professionals, including Nigerian doctors.

The new framework expands access to permanent residency through multiple channels, including Express Entry as well as regional, provincial, and territorial programmes. Authorities also introduced a streamlined process that allows qualified doctors to begin working while their immigration applications are still being processed.

The move reflects Canada’s continuing effort to address healthcare workforce shortages and could create a more predictable route to residency for Nigerian medical practitioners seeking opportunities abroad.

2. Russia: New skilled worker visa with fast-track residency

Facing significant labour shortages across key sectors of its economy, Russia announced a new Skilled Worker Visa programme scheduled to commence on April 15, 2026.

The initiative offers foreign professionals the opportunity to secure a three-year temporary residency permit or apply directly for permanent residency. One of the programme’s most attractive features is the removal of the mandatory Russian language examination requirement, which has traditionally been a hurdle for many foreign applicants.

Applications are also expected to be processed within 30 days, creating one of the faster residency pathways available to skilled migrants globally.

With Russia reportedly needing hundreds of thousands of workers, particularly in manufacturing and industrial sectors, the programme is expected to attract talent from countries such as Nigeria.

3. Ireland: Expanded employment permits for critical workers

Ireland widened its employment permit framework in June, introducing 32 changes aimed at filling persistent labour shortages across multiple sectors.

The reforms affect industries such as construction, healthcare, transport, agriculture, food production, and specialist services. Several occupations were added to the country’s Critical Skills Employment Permit list, while others were removed from the Ineligible Occupations List.

For Nigerian professionals with expertise in high-demand sectors, the changes potentially increase access to employment opportunities while also strengthening pathways that can eventually lead to long-term residency.

4. Lithuania: Digitalised work permit system targets global talent

Lithuania revised its immigration and work visa framework in January as it sought to address shortages across more than 100 occupations.

Under the new system, foreign workers apply through a centralised digital platform, replacing some of the fragmented procedures that previously existed. The country has also abolished sector-specific labour quotas in favour of a unified national quota system.

While applicants are now required to secure temporary residence permits before commencing employment, the broader reforms are designed to make recruitment more efficient and predictable for both employers and foreign workers.

For skilled Nigerians exploring emerging European destinations, Lithuania’s labour market reforms could open new employment opportunities in sectors facing acute talent shortages.

5. Greece: Clearer digital nomad pathway for remote workers

Greece introduced significant changes to its Digital Nomad programme in February.

Under the revised framework, prospective digital nomads must now obtain a 12-month Digital Nomad Visa from a Greek consulate before travelling to the country. Upon arrival, the visa can be converted into a two-year residence permit.

Although the reform closes the previously popular route of entering on a tourist visa and applying locally, it also creates a clearer and more structured pathway for remote workers seeking legal long-term residence in Greece.

For Nigerian freelancers, remote employees, entrepreneurs, and digital professionals, the new process provides greater certainty around residency rights and long-term planning.

6. Spain: Regularisation programme offers legal status to migrants

Spain moved to integrate hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants into its formal economy through a major regularisation initiative approved in April.

The programme allows eligible migrants already living in Spain to apply for legal residence and obtain renewable work permits, enabling them to work formally across sectors such as hospitality, tourism, agriculture, and services.

Although the measure is targeted primarily at migrants already resident in Spain, it signals the country’s broader recognition of the role foreign workers play in supporting economic growth and addressing labour shortages.

Successful applicants gain legal employment rights, improved access to social protections, and a pathway toward longer-term residency.

7. South Africa: Full rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisation system

South Africa advanced its digital immigration agenda in April by moving its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system from pilot phase to full implementation.

The system enables travellers from visa-required countries, including Nigeria, to submit applications online and receive travel authorisation digitally after biometric verification.

While the ETA does not grant work rights or extended residence privileges, it significantly simplifies the process of obtaining permission for short-term travel, reducing paperwork and potentially shortening waiting times.

8. Ghana: Visa-free travel for all Africans

In one of the most significant mobility announcements on the continent this year, Ghana launched a visa-free regime for all African travellers effective May 25, 2026.

The policy, which coincided with Africa Day celebrations, allows Nigerians and other African nationals to travel to Ghana without obtaining traditional visas. Travellers can instead access electronic travel authorisations online at no cost.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader effort to boost tourism, trade, investment, and regional integration while reducing barriers to movement across Africa.

For Nigerians, the change removes a longstanding administrative hurdle and makes travel to one of West Africa’s most vibrant economies considerably easier.

9. Togo: Entry visa requirement removed for African citizens

Togo joined the growing list of African countries embracing freer movement by abolishing entry visa requirements for African passport holders.

Announced in May through the country’s Ministry of Security, the policy allows African citizens, including Nigerians, to enter Togo without a visa for visits of up to 30 days.

While travellers must still comply with health, immigration, and security requirements, the reform represents another step toward deeper continental integration and easier cross-border movement.

The measure is expected to encourage tourism, business travel, and regional commerce within West Africa.

10. Republic of the Congo: Visa-free access for Africans from 2027

The Republic of the Congo announced plans to grant visa-free access to all African nationals beginning in January 2027.

The declaration was made by President Denis Sassou Nguesso during the African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Brazzaville as leaders marked Africa Day celebrations.

Although implementation is scheduled for next year, the announcement signals the country’s commitment to improving mobility across Africa and strengthening regional integration.

Once operational, Nigerians travelling to Congo will be able to enter without undergoing traditional visa procedures, potentially boosting tourism, business exchanges, and investment flows between African nations.