Slovakia introduces 120-day national visas, tougher work permit rules from July 15

Slovakia is set to overhaul its immigration system from July 15, 2026, with a package of reforms that extends national visa validity, gives foreign workers more time to secure new employment after losing a job, centralizes visa processing, and tightens documentation requirements for work permit applicants.

Slovakia is set to overhaul its immigration system from July 15, 2026, with a package of reforms that extends national visa validity, gives foreign workers more time to secure new employment after losing a job, centralizes visa processing, and tightens documentation requirements for work permit applicants.

The changes, announced by Slovak authorities, are aimed at streamlining immigration procedures while strengthening oversight of residence and work permit applications.

They will affect foreign nationals relocating to Slovakia for employment, study, and business, according to TravelBiz

Among the headline measures is the extension of national visa validity from 90 days to 120 days for applicants entering Slovakia to complete residence permit formalities.

What they are saying

The additional 30 days are expected to provide employers and incoming workers with greater flexibility to manage relocation, onboarding, and administrative processes without the time pressures associated with the previous three-month window.

The reforms also introduce longer grace periods for foreign workers who lose their jobs while residing legally in Slovakia.

Residence permit holders who have lived in the country for less than two years will now have three months to find new employment, while those who have held their permits for more than two years will receive up to six months before their residence status is affected.

More insight

In another major shift, Slovakia is replacing consulate-led visa processing with a newly established Central Visa Authority. The body, operating in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, will oversee all visa decisions, a move intended to standardize application handling and reduce processing disparities across diplomatic missions.

Authorities have indicated that visa applications will be processed within 40 days under the new system.

The reforms also tighten requirements for entrepreneurs applying for business residence permits. Officials will place greater emphasis on verifying that businesses are actively operating and delivering genuine economic value. Permit holders will also be expected to remain compliant with tax, health insurance, and other statutory obligations throughout the duration of their residence permits.

As part of the country’s digitalization efforts, foreign residents will be able to access a digital version of their residence cards through Slovakia’s eDoklady mobile application. Physical residence cards, however, will remain mandatory for border crossings and certain government procedures.

Not all of the changes are designed to accelerate immigration processes. Processing times for student residence permits will increase significantly, from 30 days to 90 days, requiring international students to begin applications much earlier ahead of their planned arrival.

Meanwhile, work permit applicants will face stricter deadlines for submitting outstanding documentation. Under the revised rules, applicants will have a maximum of 15 days to provide missing documents, replacing the previous system that allowed immigration authorities to grant between 15 and 90 days. Failure to meet the deadline will result in the application being rejected.

What you should know

The reforms position Slovakia among a growing number of European countries adjusting immigration policies to attract and retain skilled foreign workers while strengthening regulatory oversight of migration pathways.

The latest reforms come as Slovakia continues efforts to attract international talent through a range of education and skilled migration initiatives. Earlier in 2024, the Slovak government reopened applications for its National Scholarship Programme (NSP), which provides financial support to international students, PhD candidates, university teachers, researchers, and artists undertaking study or research at Slovak higher education institutions.

Established in 2005 and funded by the country’s Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport, the programme offers monthly stipends ranging from €620 for master’s students to as much as €1,470 for experienced researchers and academics. Eligible master’s and PhD students may also receive travel grants of between €50 and €1,500, depending on their country of origin.