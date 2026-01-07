Lithuania has revised its immigration and work visa framework to attract more skilled foreign workers from 2026, following shortages in about 110 occupations across key sectors of the economy.

This reform is meant to address labour shortages across the Lithuanian economy and to simplify legal entry for foreign professionals.

This positions Lithuania as an alternative for professionals facing tightening visa rules in traditional destinations like Germany, Canada, and the UK.

What they are saying

Under Lithuania’s revised immigration framework, most foreign nationals are now required to obtain a temporary residence permit for employment before starting work in the country. The use of short-stay employment arrangements, which previously applied in some sectors, has been discontinued, with applications now processed through a centralised digital system managed by migration authorities.

The government has also scrapped sector-specific labour quotas and replaced them with a single national labour quota. This means employers across all industries now draw from the same allocation when recruiting foreign workers.

Once the annual quota is exhausted, companies may continue to hire foreign professionals only if they meet higher wage thresholds set by the authorities.

Salary requirements are designed to protect labour standards and vary by occupation and visa category. Higher thresholds apply to specialised routes such as the EU Blue Card.

Occupations facing labour shortages

Data from Lithuania’s Employment Service shows that about 110 occupations are classified as shortage or high-demand roles for 2026, reflecting workforce gaps across multiple sectors rather than isolated professions.

Construction and skilled trades account for roughly 35 occupations, while industry and manufacturing make up about 40 roles.

Services and professional occupations represent around 15 roles, with agriculture, forestry, and seasonal work covering approximately 10 occupations.

The shortage list is reviewed annually based on vacancy levels, employer demand, and broader workforce trends.

How to apply for a Lithuanian work visa in 2026

The application process begins with securing a job offer from a Lithuanian employer authorised to hire foreign nationals. You can start your search here https://uzt.lt/en.

Following the job offer, the employer submits a work permit request to Lithuanian authorities. Once approved, the applicant proceeds to apply for a visa through a Lithuanian embassy or consulate in their home country.

Lithuania offers several work visa routes tailored to different professional profiles, including skilled worker visas for shortage occupations, the EU Blue Card for highly qualified specialists, seasonal work visas, startup visas for entrepreneurs, and intra-company transfer visas for multinational employees.

Applicants are typically required to submit a valid passport, an employment contract, the approved work permit, evidence of qualifications and experience, proof of health insurance, and accommodation details. Biometric data submission is also required before final approval.

More insights

Foreign professionals seeking work opportunities can explore platforms such as Lithuania’s Employment Service portal, the International Organization for Migration job listings, CVOnline, LinkedIn, EURES, and EuroBrussels. Roles advertised with references to work permits or international candidates are typically aligned with Lithuania’s work visa framework.

Family migration is now a core element of Lithuania’s workforce strategy. Skilled workers may apply to bring spouses and children once they demonstrate stable employment, sufficient income, valid health insurance, and appropriate housing.

Family members are issued residence permits, and in many cases, spouses are granted the right to work, supporting faster integration and long-term settlement.