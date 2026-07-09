Nigerian Missions in US take over visa processing following OIS disengagement

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has terminated its arrangement with Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States, directing applicants to submit visa requests directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions in the country with immediate effect. The development was disclosed in a public notice issued on […]

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has terminated its arrangement with Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States, directing applicants to submit visa requests directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions in the country with immediate effect.

The development was disclosed in a public notice issued on Thursday, July 9, 2026, by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, on behalf of the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja.

The decision comes as the United States continues to roll out policies that have increasingly tightened migration and visa procedures, affecting both prospective travellers and immigrants.

What they are saying

The Immigration Service said OIS Services has officially been disengaged from receiving and forwarding visa applications on behalf of Nigerian diplomatic missions in the United States. It stated that the decision takes effect immediately, adding that “OIS Services… has officially been disengaged from the collection and submission of visa applications on behalf of the Nigerian Mission, effective immediately.”

Following the change, the Service directed all applicants seeking Nigerian visas in the United States to submit their applications directly through the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., or the Nigerian Consulates in New York and Atlanta until a new arrangement is announced.

It added that the missions have put measures in place to ensure uninterrupted visa processing and issuance.

The NIS further urged applicants to stay informed through its official platforms, stating:

“Applicants are further advised to monitor the official communication channels of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Mission in the United States for updates on visa application procedures.”

More insights

The announcement comes amid broader changes to visa administration involving the United States.

Earlier, Lagos was retained as one of only 20 African cities designated to continue offering full U.S. visa processing services under a major restructuring by the U.S. State Department, a move that reduced the number of embassies and consulates handling visa applications across Africa from nearly 50 to 20.

Under the revised system, applicants from African countries without designated processing hubs are expected to travel to approved locations, including Lagos, to complete their visa applications.

According to the U.S. State Department, the restructuring is intended to strengthen security standards while allowing it to manage limited diplomatic resources more efficiently, with many missions focusing primarily on services for U.S. citizens and emergency assistance.

What you should know

While the latest announcement affects Nigerians in the United States applying for visas to enter Nigeria rather than Nigerians seeking U.S. visas, it comes against the backdrop of increasingly stringent U.S. immigration policies that have made travel documentation more demanding for Nigerian applicants.

Since returning to office on his ‘America First’ agenda, U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a series of immigration measures aimed at tightening border controls and restricting migration. These include an unsuccessful attempt to end automatic birthright citizenship through an executive order, expanded enforcement against illegal immigration, and tougher visa requirements.

In July 2025, the United States reduced the validity of non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians by limiting tourist and business visas to single-entry permits valid for three months, replacing the previous multiple-entry visas that could last up to five years.

That followed reports in June 2025 that Nigeria was among 36 countries warned of possible travel restrictions over security and diplomatic concerns. By December 2025, Nigeria and 15 other African countries were placed under a partial U.S. travel suspension.

The restrictions were further expanded with new requirements compelling visa applicants to undergo assessments of their health status and financial capacity, disclose all social media accounts used within the previous five years, and, beginning in January 2026, post visa bonds of up to $15,000 for B1/B2 business and tourism visa applications.