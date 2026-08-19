Canada PR: Ontario excludes fully remote jobs from OINP eligibility

Foreign professionals hoping to secure Canadian permanent residency through Ontario’s Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) may face an additional hurdle as the province clarifies that fully remote jobs do not qualify for certain employer-supported applications.

Foreign professionals hoping to secure Canadian permanent residency through Ontario’s Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) may face an additional hurdle as the province clarifies that fully remote jobs do not qualify for certain employer-supported applications.

The clarification means foreign workers seeking nomination through eligible employer job offers must generally have a role connected to a qualifying physical workplace in Ontario.

Ontario’s OINP is a provincial immigration pathway that allows the province to nominate skilled workers, international graduates and other eligible candidates for Canadian permanent residence based on labour market needs.

What they are saying

Under the clarified rules, the employer must have an eligible business location in Ontario and meet requirements relating to the number of permanent, full-time employees working at or reporting to that location. The nominated position must also be considered urgently necessary for the employer’s business.

The policy does not mean remote work is completely excluded from the OINP. Ontario has clarified that hybrid work arrangements can still qualify, provided the foreign worker regularly works from the eligible Ontario workplace when not working from home.

The workplace must be permanent and regularly used for the job. A conventional office or dedicated workspace where the employee is scheduled to work would generally meet the requirement.

This makes the employer’s physical workplace an important consideration for foreign professionals before pursuing an employer-supported OINP application.

A job advertised as fully remote may therefore not provide the required foundation for a nomination, even where the employer itself is based in Ontario.

More details

Prospective applicants should confirm that their employer has a qualifying Ontario location before relying on a job offer as part of an immigration application.

They should also establish whether the position is fully remote or hybrid and, where applicable, confirm that they will regularly report to the eligible Ontario workplace.

Employers, meanwhile, need to verify that their workplace meets OINP requirements and that the nominated position is necessary for their business operations.

The clarification reflects a wider trend in immigration policy, as provinces and countries increasingly link work-based immigration to genuine employment arrangements and local labour market needs.

What you should know

Ontario has been tightening its immigration system as the province seeks to align nominations with labour market needs and strengthen scrutiny of employer-supported applications.

In May 2025, Ontario announced reforms under the proposed Working for Workers Seven Act, including measures to strengthen fraud detection, give the immigration minister greater flexibility to adjust nomination streams and introduce a digital employer portal for sponsorship applications. The reforms were also designed to ensure that immigration pathways better reflect the province’s changing workforce requirements.

The province’s changes have continued as Canada moves to reduce temporary migration and manage pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services. In 2026, more than 1.8 million temporary resident permits are expected to expire across Canada, including permits held by international students, foreign workers and visitors.