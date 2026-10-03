Japan to tighten permanent residency rules on income, pension, language from 2027

Japan has approved stricter requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, with new rules covering household income...

Japan has approved stricter requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, with new rules covering household income, pension contributions, Japanese language proficiency and knowledge of the country’s laws and social systems.

The revised guidelines will apply to permanent residence applications submitted from April 1, 2027, as Japanese authorities place greater emphasis on applicants’ financial stability and integration into society.

Under the changes, applicants will generally be expected to demonstrate household income above the average earned by a Japanese household of a comparable size.

The Immigration Services Agency will assess income at the household level rather than relying solely on the individual applicant’s salary, making the overall financial position of families seeking permanent residency increasingly important.

What applicants should know

Pension records will also receive greater scrutiny under the revised permanent residence assessment.

Authorities will compare an applicant’s projected pension benefits against the amount expected from 30 years of enrolment in Japan’s Employees’ Pension system while earning above the applicable income benchmark.

Applicants whose expected pension benefits fall below the required level may be allowed to demonstrate sufficient savings or other financial assets to support their application.

The changes mean foreign workers planning to settle permanently in Japan may need to pay closer attention to their salary history, household finances and consistency of pension contributions before applying.

Compliance with taxes and other public obligations will also remain an important part of the assessment.

Japan adds language requirements

The revised guidelines also place greater emphasis on an applicant’s ability to communicate in Japanese and understand the country’s laws, administrative systems and social rules.

B1-level Japanese proficiency is referenced as a consideration under the new framework, although requirements may differ for some categories of applicants.

Certain highly skilled foreign professionals and applicants with qualifying Japanese educational backgrounds may be subject to exemptions or different assessment conditions.

The language provision represents a broader focus on integration alongside the existing financial and residency requirements for foreigners seeking to make Japan their long-term home.

Applicants may therefore need to demonstrate not only their ability to support themselves financially but also their capacity to function independently within Japanese society.

Japan expands residency requirements

The latest requirements are part of a broader tightening of Japan’s immigration and permanent residency framework in 2026.