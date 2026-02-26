Japan has announced that, for foreign workers, most applicants must now hold a five-year visa before they can apply for permanent residency, replacing the previous three-year threshold.

As per media reports referring to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, the new rules have already come into effect.

A three-year visa previously allowed many foreign residents to apply for permanent resident status. That pathway is closed to anyone.

What Japan Immigration Officials are saying

Those applying for the visa for the first time will be granted a maximum duration of two years. The three-year visa option will only apply in limited transitional cases of those who already hold that status and receive a decision by March 31, 2027. However, they can only use it once.

Japan’s fundamental requirement for residence will not change, visa time change. Theoretically, applicants should have lived in Japan for at least 10 years in a row.

At least five years of this period must be spent in a work-related or personal residence status, like employment-based visas or a spouse visa.

The basic eligibility conditions will be the same. Those applying are still assessed on good conduct, financial independence, and whether their continued presence is beneficial to Japan.

Nonetheless, authorities are presently putting in place more rigorous scrutiny on compliance. Tax and social contribution compliance is gaining attention in organizations.

No criminal penalties or fines, even for imprisonment, must have been imposed upon the applicant. Besides that, payment records for income tax, pension contributions and national health insurance premiums are being scrutinised by immigration officials.

Backstory

The latest tightening of permanent residency rules was made after a big labour policy shift in 2024. Nairametrics recalls that year Japan moved to significantly increase foreign worker intake to tackle a chronic shortage in the workforce.

At the time, Japanese authorities announced to allow around 820,000 foreign workers to enter the transport and logistics sectors through the country’s skilled worker visa programme over a five-year period.

The number was more than double the government’s previous estimate and reflected growing fears of shortages of truck, bus and delivery drivers, which were starting to disrupt supply chains and essential services.

What you should know

For many foreign residents, this means that paying obligations on time is now just as important as paying them in full. Immigration authorities have signalled that delays, even if later resolved, could be interpreted as non-compliance.

There are, however, notable exceptions. Applicants under Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional visa programme continue to enjoy faster access to permanent residency. Individuals who score at least 70 points under the government’s points-based system may apply after three years of residence, while those with 80 points or more can apply after just one year.

This category typically comes with a five-year visa, which now aligns more closely with the updated PR rules.

Recognised refugees and individuals fleeing conflict remain eligible to apply for permanent residency after five years of residence following official recognition. These provisions have not changed.

Looking ahead, Japan is also considering introducing a Japanese language proficiency requirement for permanent residency applicants.

While still under discussion, the proposal could be incorporated into further reforms expected around April 2027.