Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is set to implement significant changes to its labour and immigration systems with the introduction of the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, a broad legislative package expected to be passed in the coming months.

The bill includes major reforms aimed at strengthening protections for workers and updating the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), which is the province’s main economic immigration pathway.

One key change is the launch of a digital employer portal planned between June and August 2025. This online platform will allow employers to submit sponsorship applications directly, helping to reduce delays and increase transparency.

The Act also aims to prevent immigration fraud, speed up application processing, and ensure immigration streams better match current labour market needs.

Besides supporting employers, the bill also focuses on improving conditions for temporary foreign workers, who are often among the most vulnerable in the workforce.

Immigration reforms: What’s changing in 2025

The upcoming legislation includes several changes to the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), the province’s key economic immigration system. The main proposals are:

Increased fraud detection: Immigration officers may conduct in-person interviews to better identify fraudulent applications.

Labour-market alignment: Applications that don’t match Ontario’s current economic needs can now be refused or returned.

More flexibility: The immigration minister will have the power to add or remove nomination streams based on changing workforce demands.

Digital employer portal: Between June and August 2025, Ontario will launch an online platform where employers can submit sponsorship applications directly.

These changes are designed to make the immigration process more efficient and responsive, while giving employers a stronger role in nominating skilled foreign workers.

Impact on skilled workers and employers

The reforms will change how prospective immigrants and employers interact with the immigration system:

More thorough screening could make the application process longer or more detailed.

The province will focus on nominating workers in sectors with critical labour shortages.

The new online portal will simplify and speed up employer nominations, improving transparency and matching skills to jobs. Popular OINP streams, including Employer Job Offer, Human Capital Priorities, and Entrepreneur streams, will continue but may have new eligibility rules or limits on the number of nominations.

Strengthened worker protections

Besides immigration, the Working for Workers Seven Act strengthens labour law enforcement, with new measures such as:

More workplace inspections, especially in high-risk industries.

Harsher penalties for employers who violate workers’ rights.

Retraining and job placement programs for workers who lose their jobs.

These steps aim to improve working conditions across Ontario and provide better support for vulnerable groups, particularly temporary foreign workers.

What to watch before the rollout

The bill is expected to pass soon, with major changes starting by August 2025. Employers, immigrants, and immigration consultants should watch for:

Updates on eligible occupations and immigration streams.

New timelines for application processing.

Guidelines for employers to register and use the new digital portal.

Ontario’s efforts to modernize its immigration and labour systems reflect a goal to attract skilled talent while protecting workers. With labour shortages affecting many industries, these reforms aim to build a fairer, more efficient workforce.