Canada’s immigration system is under renewed strain as 1.8 million temporary resident permits are set to expire this year.

This is according data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The development is heightening uncertainty for international students, foreign workers, and visitors who had hoped to transition to permanent residency.

IRCC data indicates that over 1.8 million temporary resident permits will expire by the end of 2026, down from nearly 2.1 million in 2025.

Temporary residents are individuals legally allowed to stay in Canada for a fixed period for study, employment, or short-term visits, making them a key part of Canada’s labour and education ecosystem.

What they are saying

Immigration lawyer Mario Bellissimo described the figures as the result of a backlog built over several years, driven by surges in international student admissions and work permits.

“The scale of expiring permits is not unexpected,” Bellissimo said, noting a “runaway inventory” of temporary residents accumulated in recent years.

He added that Canada’s permanent residency intake is tightening, with the federal government planning to admit 380,000 permanent residents in 2026, nearly 15,000 fewer than last year.

“Many temporary residents now feel the rules have shifted,” Bellissimo said. “Individuals who believed they would eventually be allowed to remain in Canada now feel the understanding they had with the government has changed, creating frustration and uncertainty.”

The reduced intake has dampened expectations for those hoping for a clear path to citizenship, leaving many in limbo.

Backstory

Students remain the most vulnerable group. IRCC data shows over 265,000 study permits are set to expire in 2026, including nearly 166,000 extensions. Many students arrived in Canada expecting education to lead to long-term residency.

Enforcement is also increasing. The Canada Border Services Agency reported over 22,000 removals in 2025, with nearly 30,000 cases still pending as of October.

Despite tightening measures, more than 177,000 former temporary residents became permanent residents between January and November 2025.

New international student and temporary worker arrivals fell by 53% between January and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, part of Canada’s strategy to reduce pressures on housing, infrastructure, and services.

The expiration of millions of temporary permits highlights the challenges facing Canada’s immigration system as it balances economic needs with sustainable migration management.

What you should know

Ontario has emerged as a hotspot of tension, with temporary residents affected by rejections under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) staging protests.

The OINP is designed to help skilled individuals, students, and workers secure provincial nominations for permanent residency.

In 2025, the federal government cut Ontario’s nomination allocation by half, citing compliance and fraud concerns claims strongly disputed by applicants.

About 2,600 OINP applicants have been rejected since last year, leaving many on “maintained status,” which often prevents them from working.

Rising rents and living costs in cities such as Toronto have made survival difficult for affected residents.

The reduction in provincial nominations has intensified uncertainty for thousands, particularly in high-demand sectors.