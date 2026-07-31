U.S. ends routine visa processing in Abuja from August 1

Nigerians seeking U.S. visas will now have to process their applications through the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos from August 1, 2026, following the transfer of routine visa services from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

Nigerians seeking U.S. visas will now have to process their applications through the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos from August 1, 2026, following the transfer of routine visa services from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the U.S. Mission Nigeria on Friday.

The U.S. Department of State said the move is part of a broader realignment of visa operations across Africa aimed at strengthening national security by standardising screening, vetting, and adjudication processes, while improving efficiency and aligning operations with evolving U.S. immigration policy priorities.

What they are saying

According to the statement, effective August 1, 2026, several U.S. embassies and consulates across Africa, including the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, will no longer provide routine visa services.

The U.S. Mission said the restructuring is part of a long standing practice of consolidating visa operations into regional hubs to improve consistency in visa processing and enhance operational efficiency.

As a result, Nigerian citizens and residents seeking U.S. visas must schedule their appointments and pay the required visa application fees at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, which is now the country’s sole location for routine visa services.

It stated:

“Effective August 1, 2026, several U.S. Embassies and Consulates in Africa will no longer be offering routine visa services, including U.S. Embassy Abuja.

“Citizens and residents of Nigeria who wish to apply for a U.S. visa must schedule an appointment and pay the required visa fee at U.S. Consulate Lagos, the new designated location.”

The statement added that the changes are intended to ensure more uniform screening, vetting, and adjudication standards across the region while supporting the Department of State’s evolving immigration policy objectives.

It also noted that the transition is expected to streamline visa operations without reducing access to visa services for eligible applicants, although all routine applications from Nigeria will now be processed in Lagos.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in June 2026 that Lagos was among 20 African cities selected to retain full U.S. visa processing services under a major restructuring of the State Department’s consular operations across the continent.

Under the reorganisation, the number of African embassies and consulates handling routine visa applications will be reduced from nearly 50 to 20.

The new arrangement requires applicants from countries without designated visa hubs to travel to approved locations, including Lagos, to complete their visa applications.

The 20 designated visa processing hubs are Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Johannesburg, Kampala, Kigali, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Monrovia, Nairobi, Port Louis, Praia, and Yaoundé.

The State Department also said non hub missions will continue to provide American citizen services, emergency assistance, and selected diplomatic functions.

Meanwhile, a new U.S. Consulate campus is under construction in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, to expand processing capacity and modernise consular operations.