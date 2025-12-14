Canada recorded a 53% decline in the arrival of new international students and temporary workers between January and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

This was disclosed in data published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

The drop is part of Canada’s plan to manage migration sustainably and reduce pressures on housing, infrastructure, and services.

International student arrivals decline by 60%

Between January and September 2025, new international student arrivals declined by 60% compared to the same period in 2024, representing a reduction of 150,220 students.

Monthly figures indicate that 11,390 study permit holders arrived in Canada in September 2025, down from 45,200 arrivals recorded in August 2025.

The sharp reduction in new international student arrivals is largely the result of deliberate policy measures by the Canadian government. Since 2024, the government has capped the number of study permits issued to international students, and in 2025, it reduced this cap by a further 10%.

They also introduced stricter rules including mandatory reviews of acceptance letters and higher financial requirements to prevent study permit fraud.

Looking ahead, the government plans to continue scaling back new student admissions between 2026 and 2028 under its Immigration Levels Plan, reinforcing its goal of maintaining sustainable and manageable migration levels.

Temporary workers

Temporary worker arrivals also declined overall. Between January and September 2025, 48% fewer new workers arrived compared to the same period in 2024, a drop of 158,660. In September 2025 alone, 17,515 new workers arrived in Canada.

At the end of September, 1,494,900 people in Canada held only a work permit, while 251,300 held both work and study permits. The government has emphasized that reducing temporary worker numbers will help prioritize job opportunities for residents already in Canada and ensure that immigration aligns with labour market needs.

While new arrivals declined, Canada is actively supporting temporary residents already in the country to become permanent residents. From January to September 2025, more than 154,000 former temporary residents became permanent residents, accounting for about 50% of all new permanent residents admitted during the period.

According to IRCC, many of these individuals already have Canadian education, Canadian work experience, and strong language skills, and typically apply through economic immigration pathways such as Express Entry and the Provincial Nominee Program.

IRCC noted that this approach allows Canada to build on the contributions of people already living in the country while easing pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services.

Size of Canada’s temporary resident population

Despite the drop in new arrivals, Canada continues to host a large temporary resident population. As of September 30, 2025:

473,860 people held only a study permit

1,494,900 people held only a work permit

251,300 people held both a work and a study permit

What this means

The sharp drop in arrivals is expected to have ripple effects across the education and labour markets. Universities and colleges may face lower enrolment, while industries reliant on temporary workers may need to adjust staffing strategies.

The decline in new international students and temporary workers is part of Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to return immigration to sustainable levels, including reducing the temporary population to less than 5%.

The plan projects further reductions in new student and worker arrivals between 2026 and 2028 to manage population growth while supporting long-term economic development.