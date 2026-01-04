Canada has overtaken the United Kingdom as the preferred study-to-immigrate destination for international students seeking permanent residence, as both countries tighten immigration policies amid shifting public sentiment.

This is according to information contained in a recent analysis by immigration policy observers and global mobility experts.

The shift reflects how Canada has maintained a clearer and faster post-study pathway to permanent residence compared to the UK’s increasingly restrictive framework.

Over the past several years, governments across advanced economies have moved to rein in migration levels, reshaping entry rules for students and skilled workers alike. Despite these changes, Canada has preserved a relatively streamlined transition from education to permanent residence, particularly for graduates of its post-secondary institutions.

Under the Canadian Experience Class, the country’s main federal pathway to permanent residence, graduates can qualify after as little as one year of skilled work experience.

How the UK compares to Canada

The United Kingdom, by contrast, has lengthened and complicated the path from graduation to settlement.

While international students may obtain a graduate visa after completing their studies, that status does not count toward the residency requirement for indefinite leave to remain, the UK’s equivalent of permanent residence.

Graduates must first transition to another qualifying visa, most commonly the skilled worker visa, which requires employer sponsorship, an eligible occupation, and compliance with minimum salary thresholds.

What you should know

Recent policy changes have further reduced the UK’s appeal. From 2026, most bachelor’s and master’s graduates will be eligible for graduate visas lasting no more than two years, with that duration set to fall to 18 months for applications made from January 2027.

Only PhD graduates will retain access to a three-year graduate visa. The UK government has also proposed extending the minimum residency requirement for permanent settlement from five years to as long as ten. In addition, UK also officially stopped issuing new Health and Care Worker visas to foreign care workers, which took effect on July 22, 2025

By comparison, Canada’s post-study work authorization is both longer and more directly linked to settlement. Time spent working under a PGWP immediately contributes toward eligibility for permanent residence programs, removing the need for graduates to secure employer sponsorship before starting the clock on residency requirements.

Skilled work is defined broadly, covering a wide range of professional and technical roles under Canada’s occupation classification system.

For students weighing study destinations with long-term migration in mind, the contrast has become increasingly stark. International students enrolling in Canadian programs can expect up to twice the post-graduation work authorization available in the UK, alongside a clearer timeline to permanent status.