The United Kingdom government has officially stopped issuing new Health and Care Worker visas to foreign care workers, effective July 22, 2025.

The move marks a significant policy shift as part of efforts to reduce migration, particularly in lower-wage sectors.

The policy is intended to boost local employment and address misuse of the visa sponsorship system.

However, care industry stakeholders argue it could worsen workforce shortages already affecting social care providers across the UK.

However, no new overseas applicants will be accepted under this visa category going forward. Once the current visa term ends, options for renewal or switching to another care-related visa may no longer be available.

Care workers under SOC Code 6145 were previously on the UK’s Shortage Occupation List, allowing easier entry through lower salary thresholds, reduced fees, and faster processing. With the latest policy change, these benefits no longer apply.

For foreign nationals already in the UK on a valid Health and Care Worker visa, the Home Office has confirmed that they will not face removal. Holders of the visa may continue in their current employment until the visa expires.

They may also remain eligible to switch employers if the new role remains valid under their existing visa conditions, extend their current visa under transitional arrangements, or maintain dependent sponsorships granted prior to the change.

Migrants seeking to remain in the UK after their care visa expires must explore alternative legal pathways, such as switching to a Skilled Worker visa in an eligible occupation, applying for a student visa to retrain, or pursuing settlement after five years of skilled employment.

The UK government, however, still permits applications under certain health sector roles such as registered nursing or senior medical positions, which continue to qualify under the Skilled Worker visa route.

In some cases, prospective migrants may consider enrolling in UK-based education programmes, after which they could apply for post-study work options or transition to other in-demand job sectors such as IT, engineering, or construction.

The latest changes come amid rising political pressure to control immigration numbers, especially in response to recent data showing a surge in foreign worker entries in low-wage occupations.