At least 25 people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others are still missing after a boat capsized on the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

This is according to a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr. Mohammad Goje, on Sunday in Damaturu.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 3, as passengers were returning from a neighbouring community in Jigawa State.

Dr. Goje disclosed that the victims, mostly farmers and traders, had boarded the boat from Adiyani town in Jigawa before the vessel overturned mid-journey.

What they are saying

According to YOSEMA, the boat capsized at about 7:48 p.m. while conveying passengers engaged in fishing, farming, and other local business activities.

“The victims were reportedly returning from Adiyani town, where they were engaged in fishing, farming, and other local business activities, when the canoe overturned mid-journey,” Goje said.

He confirmed that 13 passengers were rescued from the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

YOSEMA said search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with support from security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies,” Goje stated.

He added that SEMA search and rescue teams from Bade and Nguru Local Government Areas have been deployed to reinforce efforts at the scene.

What you should know

Boat accidents remain a recurring safety concern in riverine communities across northern Nigeria, especially where water transport is a primary means of movement for economic activities.

Poor safety measures, overcrowding, and inadequate emergency response systems often worsen the impact of such incidents, leading to avoidable loss of lives.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

The governor has directed YOSEMA to provide immediate medical and logistical support to survivors.

He also emphasized that referral services for injured victims must be expedited to save lives.

Similar boat mishaps have been reported in several northern states in recent years, raising renewed concerns over inland waterway safety.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed that six passengers died when a boat travelling from Ilashe Beach capsized near the Igbologun axis in Lagos last year, during the Detty December period.

Four passengers were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while six others were recovered dead at the scene.

The statement added that search and rescue operations were ongoing as authorities worked to account for all persons involved, in coordination with the Marine Police and other first responders.